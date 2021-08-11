Product Designer

Job Details

Company Description

ABOUT SCRATCH

Scratch is a creative programming language and online community for children and teens. ScratchJr is a stand-alone app for younger children. Children around the world use Scratch and ScratchJr editors to create their own interactive games, stories, and animations -- share their creations with one another. In the process, they learn to think creatively, reason systematically, and work collaboratively. Last year, more than 30+ million children and teens around the world created projects with Scratch.

In 2019, we moved our team out of the MIT Media Lab after 15 years, and into the Scratch Foundation, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit. We’re transitioning out of an academic environment and into an independent nonprofit organization at a moment when children are being asked to learn and socialize online. As an organization, we’re focused on centering marginalized children, investing in our online community, developing our team, scaling our infrastructure, and improving data privacy, interoperability, and In-school experience.

We’re looking for a diverse pool of applicants, including those from historically marginalized backgrounds, to join our team of 50 educators, designers, and engineers, and help us steward our community through this work.

Job Description

Position Description

A generalist designer who will collaborate on designing and maintaining a holistic user experience and brand that empowers creativity and expression for everyone.

Design Generalist

Execute design process at every stage to deliver experiences within the Scratch product

Maintain and develop consistency in interface and experience design across Scratch products and platforms

Collaborate on developing Scratch brand guidelines and ensure brand consistency across platforms and mediums

Design Process Steward

Proactively seek and incorporate feedback on design direction and execution

Help shape Design Team processes to improve internal workflow and normalize team-wide design process and culture

User & Community Advocate

Gather user research to inform design decisions and iterate on user research practices

Participate in workshops that playtest prototypes for feedback

Keep up-to-date with the Scratch online community and broader ecosystem to advocate for user and brand experiences that are inclusive, accessible, and welcoming.

Collaborator

Collaborate across teams and disciplines to refine and iterate on current experiences, as well as explore new experiences

Support design and production of learning resources, outreach collateral, and event/promotional materials

Provide design support, feedback, and consulting across the broader team

Qualifications

STRONG PREFERENCE FOR

Passion for designing creative/expressive experiences and solving unique problems

Experience designing interfaces for the web, responsive environments, and across platforms

Experience designing for print and managing production

Experience wireframing and prototyping user experiences

Strong sense of systems-oriented design

Strong interest in using inclusive research processes to inform design decisions

Experience working with a project/product manager

Passion for learning new skills

Strong oral and written communication skills

Experience working with design software including Sketch, Figma, Adobe Illustrator, InDesign, and Photoshop

Degree in visual design or four years of equivalent experience

U. S. work authorization required

NICE TO HAVE

Experience creating iconographic systems, illustrations, and/or motion graphics

Experience prototyping with HTML, CSS, and/or Javascript

Additional Information

The Scratch Foundation is an equal opportunity employer. Scratch welcomes people of all ages, races, ethnicities, religions, abilities, sexual orientations, and gender identities. We especially encourage historically marginalized identities to apply.

All your information will be kept confidential according to EEO guidelines.