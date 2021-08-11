Lead Product Designer
What We're All About
Fueled is an award-winning technology consultancy that transforms businesses by generating ideas, building products, and accelerating growth. There are really only two things that make Fueled special: our process and our team. We’ve got the process part sorted. But we’re growing fast and we have high standards, so we’re always opportunistic when we find someone who makes the cut. We are a lean, tenacious machine powered by the sharpest, most passionate people we could find. Learn more about us: fueled.com
Roles and Responsibilities
As a Lead Product Designer, you know what it takes to launch beautiful, commercially successful products and have an inspirational portfolio that demonstrates a storied background in digital design.
You’re an experienced designer with several years of experience under your belt. You naturally take a lead role in setting creative direction, establishing project objectives and leading others to get the job done.
Many senior designers want to step up and have a bigger impact on their projects, but don’t want to take on direct reports. That’s ok. For this role, we’re looking for designers who want to design full time. We’ll give you the space you need to get your head down and deliver the best work of your career.
- Your work inspires the team. Our Leads help raise the bar for design at Fueled through the quality of their deliverables.
- You’ll take a lead role in defining the creative direction of your projects, seeing your vision through from conception to delivery.
- You’ll be involved in all stages of the product design and development process – from initial strategy, through to conceptualization, high-fidelity, build, launch and marketing.
- While this isn’t a management role, you’re comfortable leading other designers and delegating tasks to see your vision executed.
- You are an expert collaborator. You’re a team player who can work just as effectively with your design team peers as you can with clients, or colleagues in product or engineering.
- You’re a great presenter. You can articulate your thinking with clarity and concision, remain calm under pressure, and are comfortable presenting creative work to senior stakeholders.
The Ideal Candidate
- Has 5+ years of experience acting in a creative role and at least 2 years working in a creative agency environment.
- Has an exceptional portfolio of shipped products (focused primarily on iOS or Android native application design), containing examples of highly usable and beautiful software that solves problems you can effectively articulate
- Understands and has worked in an agile team environment
- Understands Apple’s Human Interface Guidelines or Google’s Material Guidelines thoroughly enough to spot when something’s out of place, and when to break the mold
- Possesses strong abilities with Figma, Sketch, Illustrator, and Photoshop
- Has a deep knowledge of modern iOS, Android, Web, and OS X interface conventions
- Has experience in some of the following areas: CRM, team workflow, activity feeds, visualizations/BI/analytics, native iOS mobile, email design, and responsive web
- Is exceptionally detailed with excellent oral and visual communication skills, and is comfortable in client-facing situations, primarily when presenting your own or others’ creative work.
Perks and Benefits
- Annual performance bonuses
- Unlimited vacation policy (24 days required per year)
- Paid company holidays
- 12 paid sick or personal days per year
- Medical, dental, and vision insurance plan options in US, UK, Canada and India
- Retirement plan available in US, UK, Canada, and India
- Annual anniversary gifts
- Monthly working from home budget for all remote employees
- Employee and client referral bonuses
- Company-supplied Apple machine
- Quarterly team meals and activities
- Annual Learning & Development budgets
- Happy hours, trivia nights, board game nights, and more
- Offices in NYC, London, Newcastle, and Noida
- Open to remote workers in timezones between -8 and +6 GMT
Fueled is an equal opportunity employer. You are welcome at Fueled for who you are, no matter where you come from, what you look like, who you love, how you worship, or what your favorite mobile operating system is. We build products for everyone, and our team should reflect that. Bring us your unique experience, perspective, and background!