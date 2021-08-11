Job Details

What We're All About

Fueled is an award-winning technology consultancy that transforms businesses by generating ideas, building products, and accelerating growth. There are really only two things that make Fueled special: our process and our team. We’ve got the process part sorted. But we’re growing fast and we have high standards, so we’re always opportunistic when we find someone who makes the cut. We are a lean, tenacious machine powered by the sharpest, most passionate people we could find. Learn more about us: fueled.com

Roles and Responsibilities

As a Lead Product Designer, you know what it takes to launch beautiful, commercially successful products and have an inspirational portfolio that demonstrates a storied background in digital design.





You’re an experienced designer with several years of experience under your belt. You naturally take a lead role in setting creative direction, establishing project objectives and leading others to get the job done.





Many senior designers want to step up and have a bigger impact on their projects, but don’t want to take on direct reports. That’s ok. For this role, we’re looking for designers who want to design full time. We’ll give you the space you need to get your head down and deliver the best work of your career.





Your work inspires the team. Our Leads help raise the bar for design at Fueled through the quality of their deliverables.

You’ll take a lead role in defining the creative direction of your projects, seeing your vision through from conception to delivery.

You’ll be involved in all stages of the product design and development process – from initial strategy, through to conceptualization, high-fidelity, build, launch and marketing.

While this isn’t a management role, you’re comfortable leading other designers and delegating tasks to see your vision executed.

You are an expert collaborator. You’re a team player who can work just as effectively with your design team peers as you can with clients, or colleagues in product or engineering.

You’re a great presenter. You can articulate your thinking with clarity and concision, remain calm under pressure, and are comfortable presenting creative work to senior stakeholders.

The Ideal Candidate

Has 5+ years of experience acting in a creative role and at least 2 years working in a creative agency environment.

Has an exceptional portfolio of shipped products (focused primarily on iOS or Android native application design), containing examples of highly usable and beautiful software that solves problems you can effectively articulate

Understands and has worked in an agile team environment

Understands Apple’s Human Interface Guidelines or Google’s Material Guidelines thoroughly enough to spot when something’s out of place, and when to break the mold

Possesses strong abilities with Figma, Sketch, Illustrator, and Photoshop

Has a deep knowledge of modern iOS, Android, Web, and OS X interface conventions

Has experience in some of the following areas: CRM, team workflow, activity feeds, visualizations/BI/analytics, native iOS mobile, email design, and responsive web

Is exceptionally detailed with excellent oral and visual communication skills, and is comfortable in client-facing situations, primarily when presenting your own or others’ creative work.

Perks and Benefits

Annual performance bonuses

Unlimited vacation policy (24 days required per year)

Paid company holidays

12 paid sick or personal days per year

Medical, dental, and vision insurance plan options in US, UK, Canada and India

Retirement plan available in US, UK, Canada, and India

Annual anniversary gifts

Monthly working from home budget for all remote employees

Employee and client referral bonuses

Company-supplied Apple machine

Quarterly team meals and activities

Annual Learning & Development budgets

Happy hours, trivia nights, board game nights, and more

Offices in NYC, London, Newcastle, and Noida

Open to remote workers in timezones between -8 and +6 GMT

Fueled is an equal opportunity employer. You are welcome at Fueled for who you are, no matter where you come from, what you look like, who you love, how you worship, or what your favorite mobile operating system is. We build products for everyone, and our team should reflect that. Bring us your unique experience, perspective, and background!







