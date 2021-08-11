Product Designer - UI/UX - FinTech

Job Details

Job Brief

We are looking for an ambitious Product Designer to help create an aesthetically beautiful and highly functional experience for our clients and their users.

Your responsibilities will include translating client and business requirements into high fidelity mock-ups, that provide elegant and simple solutions which delight our customers. To be successful in this role, you must put the end-user at the centre of your design philosophy. As a team, we want to solve our customers’ pain points as intuitively and efficiently as possible.

You should have experience with design software and wireframe tools and have worked in a B2B technology company. You would ideally have worked in a Series A fintech before, and have some interest in asset management and/or sustainable finance.

Responsibilities

Evaluate user requirements in collaboration with business analysts and engineers

Gather inspiration from existing products, especially those specific to our industry and clients

Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps

Design graphic user interface elements and produce high fidelity visualisations

Design mock-ups and prototypes that clearly illustrate key interactions within the product UX

Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders

Explain design choices based on research and clear reasoning

Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. identifying and improving key user workflows)

Adhere to (and continue developing) styling systems and standards

Requirements

3+ years work experience as a UI/UX or Product Designer

Have a solid visual aesthetic

Portfolio of design projects including complex SaaS products

Knowledge of wireframe tools (e.g. wireframe.cc, InVision and Balsamiq)

Up-to-date knowledge of UI design software (e.g. Sketch or Figma)

Team spirit; strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders

Good time-management and organisation skills

Preferably

Series A start-up experience

Knowledge of the asset management industry

Benefits

Join a fast growing start-up digitising the asset management industry

Flexible, independent and remote-first working environment

Help with home working setup, or a co-working space membership

Network with high-status clients, from leading investment banks to hedge fund managers and large institutional investors

Responsibility and opportunity from day 1

Reliably positive, supportive and social atmosphere

Huge opportunities for growth and role expansion

Compensation package including base + equity/options.

Perks package incl. discounts at 30,000 brands such as Samsung, Dell & John Lewis

Company pension plan

What we’re looking for

Edgefolio is being scaled by people all around the world who share our vision. We are an experienced tight-knit team with a strong focus on entrepreneurship, delivery, and scale.

You’re the kind of person who wants to join a community of forward-thinking people, all personally and professionally invested in Edgefolio’s mission. You thrive in a welcoming and collaborative space where everyone’s learning from each other, and learning fast.

We believe in empowering our teammates in their work, giving them autonomy and ownership of what they do. We want everyone at Edgefolio to own their story and their successes – all our team members are hugely valued and important members of Edgefolio’s journey.

How to Apply

If you are interested in this role, please send your cover letter/portfolio and CV to careers@edgefolio.com. We look forward to hearing from you!

Edgefolio is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.