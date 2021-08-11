Product Designer - UI/UX - FinTech
Job Brief
We are looking for an ambitious Product Designer to help create an aesthetically beautiful and highly functional experience for our clients and their users.
Your responsibilities will include translating client and business requirements into high fidelity mock-ups, that provide elegant and simple solutions which delight our customers. To be successful in this role, you must put the end-user at the centre of your design philosophy. As a team, we want to solve our customers’ pain points as intuitively and efficiently as possible.
You should have experience with design software and wireframe tools and have worked in a B2B technology company. You would ideally have worked in a Series A fintech before, and have some interest in asset management and/or sustainable finance.
Responsibilities
- Evaluate user requirements in collaboration with business analysts and engineers
- Gather inspiration from existing products, especially those specific to our industry and clients
- Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps
- Design graphic user interface elements and produce high fidelity visualisations
- Design mock-ups and prototypes that clearly illustrate key interactions within the product UX
- Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders
- Explain design choices based on research and clear reasoning
- Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. identifying and improving key user workflows)
- Adhere to (and continue developing) styling systems and standards
Requirements
- 3+ years work experience as a UI/UX or Product Designer
- Have a solid visual aesthetic
- Portfolio of design projects including complex SaaS products
- Knowledge of wireframe tools (e.g. wireframe.cc, InVision and Balsamiq)
- Up-to-date knowledge of UI design software (e.g. Sketch or Figma)
- Team spirit; strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders
- Good time-management and organisation skills
Preferably
- Series A start-up experience
- Knowledge of the asset management industry
Benefits
- Join a fast growing start-up digitising the asset management industry
- Flexible, independent and remote-first working environment
- Help with home working setup, or a co-working space membership
- Network with high-status clients, from leading investment banks to hedge fund managers and large institutional investors
- Responsibility and opportunity from day 1
- Reliably positive, supportive and social atmosphere
- Huge opportunities for growth and role expansion
- Compensation package including base + equity/options.
- Perks package incl. discounts at 30,000 brands such as Samsung, Dell & John Lewis
- Company pension plan
What we’re looking for
Edgefolio is being scaled by people all around the world who share our vision. We are an experienced tight-knit team with a strong focus on entrepreneurship, delivery, and scale.
You’re the kind of person who wants to join a community of forward-thinking people, all personally and professionally invested in Edgefolio’s mission. You thrive in a welcoming and collaborative space where everyone’s learning from each other, and learning fast.
We believe in empowering our teammates in their work, giving them autonomy and ownership of what they do. We want everyone at Edgefolio to own their story and their successes – all our team members are hugely valued and important members of Edgefolio’s journey.
How to Apply
If you are interested in this role, please send your cover letter/portfolio and CV to careers@edgefolio.com. We look forward to hearing from you!
Edgefolio is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.