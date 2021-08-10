Senior Product Designer, 1036809

Job Details

Who we are

At Microsoft, we believe in the transformational power of design. Innovation only happens when we make things simple and fluid, and the UX disappears behind the achievements of our customers. That’s where you come in. We’re looking for a senior designer, who’s driven by empathy for customers, to help us build the next generation of experiences that will simplify how millions of our customers live and work digitally.

In the Experience Collective, we believe in the power of a federated community to create and deliver holistic customer experiences and drive business impact at scale. A community that is made up of diverse styles, voices and views reflecting the diversity of our customers, and giving us the empathy to serve their needs. Nurturing and continuously evolving this culture is our shared​ responsibility because we create better products together. We believe designing in the open empowers us all to move fast and build inclusive experiences without seams.

Within the MMX design team, we create and connect engaging cross-app/device experiences that become a natural part of people's whole lives to profoundly and positively impact the way they work, live and learn. Together we will define how millions of people use and experience their favorite digital products across the platforms they love most. Come be a meaningful part of a growing team that values diversity of thought and recognizes everyone for their personal strengths and desires to learn and grow.





Responsibilities

As a senior designer on our team, you’ll deliver modern, well-crafted, and seamless customer solutions through a collaborative customer-driven design process. You’ll provide strategic perspectives and ideas that will help shape the direction of company-wide investments in the cross-device space. You’ll work iteratively, scoping and prioritizing work across multiple projects. And most of all, you’ll be an advocate for the customer and champion industry-leading, inclusive, and human-centered design practices.

You’ll get to work closely with an interdisciplinary team to deliver the next generation of experiences for Microsoft's portfolio of mobile and cross-device offerings. You'll bring your design leadership skills working alongside your partners with optimism and a growth mindset. You are an alchemist of people, product, and process capable of drawing connections, simplifying, and creating clarity. A collaborative mindset and a willingness to cultivate effective relationships with various stakeholders across the company, both within and outside the design org, will set you up for a success in this role. We want talented, passionate designers to help blur the boundaries between device categories. If that’s you, let’s go.





Qualifications

Must have:

A Bachelor's degree in Interaction Design, Graphic Design, Industrial Design, Communication Arts, Information Design, or equivalent education or experience

6+ years of experience in relevant design discipline for consumer product experiences

Work samples emphasizing interaction and graphic design skills (portfolio review required)

Proficiency designing in industry-standard tools such as Figma, Sketch, Adobe Creative Cloud as well as the Microsoft Office suite

A predisposition to thrive in ambiguity and create clarity through appropriate design artifacts such as wireframes, flowcharts, design specifications, and demos

Nice to have:

A Master’s degree or equivalent experience in Interaction Design, Graphic Design, Industrial Design, Communication Arts, Information Design or similar fields is a plus. Experience creating, managing, or contributing to centralized UI pattern libraries and/or interaction guidelines will help you drive greater impact in this role. A track record managing end-to-end projects right from early blue sky thinking all the way down to the fine implementation-oriented details is good to have. Last but not least, experience mentoring other designers, interns, and other early in career team members is highly desirable.





Microsoft is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, ancestry, color, family or medical care leave, gender identity or expression, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, national origin, physical or mental disability, political affiliation, protected veteran status, race, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws, regulations and ordinances. We also consider qualified applicants regardless of criminal histories, consistent with legal requirements. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation due to a disability during the application or the recruiting process, please send a request via the Accommodation request form.

Benefits/perks listed below may vary depending on the nature of your employment with Microsoft and the country where you work.