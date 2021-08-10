Principal Mac & Mobile Design Manager

Job Details

Who we are

Microsoft Outlook is the foundation for productivity for hundreds of millions of people around the world, helping them connect, organize, and get things done when working with others or in their own lives. The Outlook Experience Studio, our design and research team, is central to evolving our vision for Outlook as your personal hub for productivity.

Working in Outlook provides the opportunity to tackle challenging problems while having a significant impact. We are passionate about our craft. We value creativity, open idea sharing, and cultivating a safe and inclusive environment where we are driven by a strong sense of purpose.

Most of all, we're motivated by our hundreds of millions of customers around the world who rely on our product every day. Working on Outlook is much more than designing a great productivity app—it means building a sophisticated, elegant user experience that impacts people's lives in a meaningful way. Come be part of the team that helps deliver an Outlook that is designed for modern life.

While our studio is based in Redmond, we have many designers and researchers in other locations and embrace candidates who work remotely full-time. We'll provide you with unparalleled levels of opportunity and resources to create experiences that influence the industry, as well as people's lives.

Who we're looking for

We are looking for a talented and experienced design leader with vision, creativity, high acumen for both the aesthetic and structural aspects of UX design to drive the direction of Outlook iOS, Android and Mac experiences. Ideal candidates are self-starters who bring original ideas and fresh approaches to each project they work on. They have exceptional problem-solving abilities, clear communication skills, solid design instincts and thrive in collaborative work environments. Most importantly, they are a deep systems thinker, able to optimize complex information architecture while delivering fantastic customer-focused solutions that meet and exceed our business goals and raise the bar for UX at Microsoft and the industry.





Responsibilities

COVID-19 and the changing world of work have made this a pivotal moment for us to help our customers stay productive and focused through a seamless Outlook experience that is integrated with the rest of your workflows. We are looking for a thoughtful, innovative Principal Designer who wants to be a catalyst for change while creating beautiful and delightful experiences.

You demonstrate design thinking and love to work across complex and challenging spaces. With experience and strength in all stages of the product cycle, you can drive from ideation to completion.

You are motivated by shipping products and are hands on. As such, you will work closely with designers, researchers, program managers, and engineers as well as other design teams and app partners in a highly collaborative environment to create forward-thinking design strategy and user scenario-driven features that are based on deep customer empathy.

You have a passion for understanding the 'why' and working with research across the design cycle, from identifying opportunities for research to translating research findings into tangible design proposals.

You will identify user centered design patterns, establish scenarios, place designs into user context, create interactions that align to those requirements and articulate polished final designs.

You are a strong communicator, and can draw on a wide variety of methods to tell a compelling story, from storyboards, flows, wireframes and prototypes to creating fully rendered designs and vision pieces.

You are experienced in the tradeoffs and collaboration needed to design and ship high-quality products used by a wide audience eager to work in a fast-paced, data-informed environment, and can generate compelling ideas rapidly and iterate based on rapidly-changing information

You are motivated to mentor, inspire and grow other designers, and foster a creative, inclusive work environment.

Overall you'll work as part of a community with diverse styles, voices, and views that reflect the diversity of our customers. You'll talk to customers, design and iterate with them, and challenge yourself in ways you haven't even imagined, yet. It's deeply humbling and rewarding work. There's nothing quite like it. Come join us!





Qualifications

Please include URLs for an online portfolio demonstrating your design process, UX flows, interaction patterns and visual design skills in addition to your resume. Submissions without a portfolio will not be considered.

Do you have a current online portfolio demonstrating breadth, creativity, and innovation in related fields?

Do you have 10+ years' experience in native mobile app development (iOS and Android)?

Keep reading for some examples of the Essential Knowledge, Skills, and Experience we are looking for!

Experience shipping high quality products into high volume markets

Proven experience applying user research throughout the design process.

Strong visual design sensibilities (typographic, grid, motion) and attention to detail

Fluency with designing interaction and visuals for software and the web and for both phone and large screen experiences. (Our customers move across devices and platforms.)

Extensive knowledge of the Apple Human Interface Guidelines and Google Material Design.

Expert level proficiency with common design tools (Figma, Illustrator, Photoshop, After Effects, etc.)

Experience using design components and pattern libraries

Ability to create highly polished design prototypes, mockups, and other communication artifacts





Other preferred Experience includes:

Excellent interpersonal and collaborative skills

A people-focused design mentality that wants to build products with meaningful impact

A creative mind that thrives on a balance of strategic and tactical work

Awareness of trends in interaction; mobile, communications, and collaboration

Motion design, prototyping, and UI coding skills a plus

The ability to scope and estimate efforts accurately and prioritize tasks and goals independently

A degree in one of the many product design fields or equivalent experience

Location

Remote, you can work anywhere on the planet.

