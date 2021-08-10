Senior UX Designer for Insights, 1122985

Job Details

The Modern Design Team

The Modern Workplace Transformation (MWT) team has a vision to establish a trusted platform that enables productive and healthy enterprises in a world of digital and remote everything, constantly changing work patterns and norms, and the need for organizational resiliency. We aim to solve our customers’ end-to-end experiences by enhancing Microsoft 365 tools like Teams to address specific business processes, measure the impact on core business outcomes, and help organizations improve individual and team wellbeing.





The Role

We are looking for a Senior Designer who can inspire, define, articulate, and deliver amazing solutions. Leading by example is a critical skill for this role, someone who wants to do great design, help to tell our stories, and inspire our design team and our organization. You will be responsible for deep customer understanding through users’ needs, emotions, and behaviors to gather insights that inform our experience design strategy. You will need to be able to communicate your ideas using a wide variety of methods—from telling a compelling story, to providing sketches, to creating fully rendered designs. You will work closely with research, PM, and dev as well as other design teams and app partners to meticulously execute ideas into production.





Responsibilities

Primary responsibilities

Deliver world-class interaction designs from initial concept through finished product

Create and assess design solutions based on user research input, user goals, and business requirements

Solve complex design problems in simple and intuitive ways that blend together brand personality, visuals, motion, and sound to create delightful experiences.

Produce design visualizations to help everyone understand what the best experience should be: storyboards, flows, wireframes, prototypes, and vision pieces.

Work closely and constructively with product management, visual and interaction designers, editors, engineers, and user researchers to iterate and deliver flawlessly.

Advocate for your design solutions by putting them in context of business and user goals.

Ability to travel for work occasionally





Qualifications

Candidate Profile

You demonstrate senior design thinking and love to work across complex and challenging spaces. Being hands on, you will support and design breakthrough experiences that impact how millions of people use our products and services.

Essential Knowledge, Skills, and Experience

A portfolio demonstrating well thought through and polished end to end customer journeys

5+ years of industry experience in interactive design and / or visual design

Excellent interpersonal skills

Aware of trends in mobile, communications, and collaboration

Ability to create highly polished design prototypes, mockups, and other communication artifacts

The ability to scope and estimate efforts accurately and prioritize tasks and goals independently

History of impacting shipping products with your work

A Bachelor’s Degree in Design (or related field) or equivalent professional experience

Proficiency in a variety of design tools such as Figma, Photoshop, Illustrator, and Sketch

Preferred Experience

Designing user experiences for enterprise software / services

Creating and applying established design principles and interaction patterns

Aligning or influencing design thinking with teams working in other geographies

Please include URLs for an online portfolio demonstrating your design process, UX flows, interaction patterns and visual design skills in addition to resume. Submissions without a portfolio included will not be considered.

Microsoft is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, ancestry, color, family or medical care leave, gender identity or expression, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, national origin, physical or mental disability, political affiliation, protected veteran status, race, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws, regulations and ordinances. We also consider qualified applicants regardless of criminal histories, consistent with legal requirements. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation due to a disability during the application or the recruiting process, please send a request via the Accommodation request form.

Benefits/perks listed below may vary depending on the nature of your employment with Microsoft and the country where you work.