Graphic Designer (Contractor)

Job Details

About Malaria No More

Malaria No More (MNM) envisions a world where no one dies of a mosquito bite. Almost 15 years into our mission, our work has contributed to historic progress toward this goal. Now, we are mobilizing the political commitment, funding, and innovation required to achieve what would be one of the greatest humanitarian accomplishments—ending malaria within our generation. This year we are kicking off our 15th Anniversary and there is no better time to join our team and make an impact!

MNM is a global organization with offices in Seattle, Washington, D.C., and India as well as two affiliate organizations in London and Tokyo. Each office fosters an inclusive, close-knit environment with provided snacks, team gatherings for birthdays, and other fun traditions.

Location: MNM offices are in Washington, DC and Seattle, WA but position may be remote. Willing to consider candidates outside of preferred location for remote work.

Position Overview

This is a temporary contract position. We are looking for a graphic designer who is comfortable with creating digital-first content for social media, donation pages, email content, graphics for animation, as well as collateral and fundraising (print) materials. Projects may include identity pieces, print, social content and front-end web design. The successful candidate must possess strong technical development, communication, organization, and problem-solving skills, and must exhibit exceptional follow-through and attention to detail. You must be self-motivated and understand our shared vision and execute accordingly.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

· Create innovative design solutions including graphics and/or environments for key brand visual assets.

· Ideation, concept development, branding, and collateral materials.

· Create presentation materials that effectively communicate design concepts.

· Manage multiple projects and deadlines in a highly organized and detailed manner.

· Ensure consistent MNM look and feel and branding identity across multiple platforms and media.

· Design content, graphics and layouts for various collateral, including electronic newsletters, infographics, campaign graphics, storytelling platforms, icons, fact sheets, and announcements.

· Manage MNM photography assets as needed, including cropping and editing photography and image selection that aligns with brand guidelines and MNM content standards.

· Maintain branding and layout of MNM website and microsites. Support design of new websites and landing pages as needed.

· Work with external with print vendors directly to package and share files for print, confirm timelines, file types & specifications and approving proofs.

Desired Qualifications and Skills

· Minimum of 3-4 years of experience as a Graphic Designer

· Extensive experience with InDesign, Illustrator and required

· Experience using WordPress and Mailchimp (or comparable experience) required

· Experience designing in M.S. PowerPoint and Word required

· Experience with motion graphic design preferred

· Knowledge of website design fundamentals, UX principles and basic HTML/CSS preferred

· Demonstrated knowledge of design fundamentals & messaging hierarchy

· Experience working on direct response materials and designing for a range of print and digital marketing channels and collateral including email, social, presentation, landing pages, multi-page reports and print collateral

· Self-starter, detail oriented, well organized, able to handle multiple projects at any given time and comfortable working in a fast-paced environment

· Ability to develop/present/pitch creative ideas

Compensation

Based on qualifications and experience

Schedule

15 – 20 hours per week; up to six months

To Apply

Please email a concise cover letter (with hourly rate requirements) explaining why you would like to be considered for this role as well as your resume to jobs@malarianomore.org with the subject line "YourName_GraphicDesigner_Contractor.” You must submit a link to your online portfolio in your resume as part of the application process.