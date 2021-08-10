Web Designer [Mid to Senior]

Job Details

Raisely powers online fundraising for ambitious charities across the world. We’re a mission-driven remote team, spread across 6 countries and 11 cities.

We’re growing rapidly, but we’re not just any high-growth startup. Here you’ll be improving the wellbeing of people and the planet by helping charities of all sizes raise money to fund their important work. You’ll do that while having the flexibility of working from wherever you’re happiest, supported by a passionate, talented team. You’ll use your skills to significantly expand our international reach in a well-balanced, values-forward company.

If you’re excited about the challenge of a dynamic startup and want your work to have a huge impact on the world, then we hope you’ll consider working with us.

A bit about us:

We’re Raisely! We help charities raise money online. Our platform helps charities build fundraising campaigns, run donation appeals, and nurture their supporters. We make it easy to get started and scale-up, without needing technical help.

We started Raisely because charities have been underserved by technology for too long. We set out to change that, and so far we’ve helped raise over $150m.

We’re a team of 20-turning-40 as we rapidly grow our company (and impact). With your help, we’re hoping to raise $1bn in the next few years and rapidly scale-out, supporting charities small and large in countries across the world.

Oh and one more thing. We walk this impact talk. We’re a proud B-corp, and purpose is baked into our constitution. We’re carbon neutral, and we’re starting our anti-racism journey to ensure we’re actively undoing centuries of systemic racism.

A bit about the role:

Imagine a role where you get to create stunning, interesting, and unique designs day-in day-out, with a huge amount of creative freedom, a license to explore new ideas, and the knowledge that each of your designs are helping charities improve the world.

That’s this role! We’re looking for an experienced Web Designer to join our “Theme Team”. Your mission? To create beautiful, highly-optimised, and highly functional Raisely themes for our template library. Your templates will power our customers’ next fundraising campaigns, and help raise millions of dollars.

Part of our broader design and product team, you’ll be taking the lead on scoping new templates for us to make, designing beautiful, detailed web concepts, and collecting and responding to feedback on those concepts from our team and customers.

Day-to-day you’ll work closely and collaboratively with a web developer to help you bring your designs to life on Raisely.

This is a mid-to-senior role. We’re looking for someone who already knows best-practice website design, critically thinks about user experience, and believes in function over form. The primary purpose of our website templates is to provide a great experience for charity supporters and ultimately raise a lot of money. Conversion optimisation, mobile design, and regular iteration are essential.

You also need to be used to working within constraints. Our customers will use these themes as a starting point, so they need to be easy to launch off in our editor (don’t worry, it’s pretty flexible).

We’re 100% remote so work wherever you like. We offer genuine flexibility, an open and transparent culture, and an incredible team. While this is a full time role, we are open to part time – 4 days is no problem, 3 days is possible for the right person.

If you worked here over the past few months, you might have:

Wireframed and designed a new event template to be released alongside a feature launch

Researched customer campaigns and created moodboards to inform your next template recommendation, then wrote your own brief for team feedback.

Reviewed our appeal template to improve its mobile experience, and worked with our web developer to implement your design recommendations.

Designed a new set of interface and graphic elements for a unique new peer to peer template you’re making

Created set of beautiful visual elements and animations for one of your themes

Designed a simple UI for a new component being created by our web developer, to add to our component library

Had a blast at our virtual retreat and really helped your team in Trivia. (They’ll be IRL soon!)

Created Sketch/Figma templates of your templates for our customers to use as a starting point when doing their own designs

Redesigned the Raisely website based on our updated brand guidelines and marketing strategy

Joined in on our regular social games sessions. It was Codenames last week.

Now about you…

You’re creative and love web design

Your design work is beautiful, creative and unique. You find the web a really interesting medium to operate in, and you’re good at adapting your design style between projects and briefs to create lots of different concepts. You don’t lose practicality in your design, you design sites that people will love to use.

You’ve been at this for a few years, and have a strong portfolio

You’ve worked across quite a few design projects, in a number of different contexts (or clients). You’ve developed a portfolio of digital work that shows your versatility and experience.

You “get” code

While we don’t need you to know HTML or CSS, an understanding of how websites are built and structured is necessary so you create designs that can be built. Of course, HTML+CSS skills are a bonus!

You’re scrappy and entrepreneurial

You’re excited by the challenge of working in a startup and you’re okay with us not having everything figured out. You don’t say “that’s not my job” and you stick your hand up for any opportunity. You’re excited to be part of a growing company, you’ll treat it as your own.

You care about making a difference

Yeah, we’re all here because we want to make the world better (and by that we mean a carbon-neutral utopia with world peace and just laws, where all people are treated the same with equal opportunity to thrive). So you’ve gotta want that too!





Ok, and why work with us?

You spend nearly 2000 hours of your life at work, each year. That’s a huge commitment, so we can promise that every hour you’re spending with Raisely, you’re making the world a better place. Pretty great perk, hey?

Plus, the more you help us grow, the bigger our impact gets. And by that we’re talking hundreds of millions of dollars big.

Working at Raisely is unique. If you have a great idea, we’ll help you make it happen. In this role, you’ll be the enabler of our growth. You’ll help us scale our impact to entirely new heights.

If you needed more convincing, here’s the rest of it:

💵 Salary – We try to pay above-average salaries anchored to similar jobs in Sydney, Australia. The salary package for this role is $85,000-$100,000 AUD (including 10% super for Australian employees) based on seniority.

📈 Ownership – We are focussed on building Raisely as a team, so we’ll offer you the chance to be a part-owner of the company with our Employee Share Scheme.

💻 Technology – These are just the basics, but we’ll get you a laptop and screen when you start, plus help you set up your home office.

✈️ Retreats – Every 6-ish months we fly you somewhere pretty for our team retreats. (Once we’re safely able to again)

🗺 Annual/Sick Leave – Each year, everyone gets 4 weeks paid leave, 11 days paid public holidays, and 10 days personal/sick leave. We offer paid parental leave once you’ve been here a year.

🌴 Work remotely – We’re a remote-first company - live and work wherever you’re happiest. We’ll cover a coworking space if you’d like to work there.

⏰ Flexibility – We’ll work with you to figure out hours that work with you, and we’re flexible when life gets in the way.

🤷 Training – We’ll support you with time when you want to learn new skills or pay for conference or course tickets.

How to apply:

You’ve got this far! We really want to hear from you. To apply, email jobs@raisely.com with your CV, portfolio link, and a cover letter. Use the subject line “Web Designer”.

In your cover letter, please provide some commentary on your portfolio (what do you like, how did you choose what to showcase?) and an answer to “What was it about this job opportunity that made you apply?”.

We know with diversity comes strength. We want Raisely to be a team of many cultures, nationalities, sexualities, gender identities, religious beliefs, abilities, and ideas. We particularly encourage Indigenous people, First Nations, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, people with disabilities, or people without the economic advantage of higher education, to apply for our roles.



