Job Details

Description:

Alive Ventures is a startup studio that founds and funds new companies to enrich the lives of adults 65 and older. We work closely with older adults from across the country to develop new products and experiences that help them live, work and love better. Our goal is to invent, launch, and fund companies with the potential to dramatically change how society thinks of older people. By creating products and services that destigmatize aging, and throwing out the frail and feeble narrative, we positively impact the lives of tens of millions of older people and demonstrate the thrill and joy of later life.

We’re designing and prototyping solutions in-house and are seeking a Product Designer to envision and execute on inventive new product and experience concepts to bring to market that will better the lives of older adults.

As a key member of the studio’s venture development team, your job will be to lead concept design, wireframing, prototyping, and engineering, helping to identify high impact opportunities, validate solutions, and develop great experiences for older adults. You’re a champion of user-centered design, looking to user feedback to inform the Alive Ventures product development process. You will play a central role in concept ideation, design strategy, go-to-market approach, and design refinement, and are an expert communicator who can easily summarize and articulate technical limitations and capabilities to the internal venture development team. Alive Ventures will draw from your recommendations to align on product revisions that reflect solutions which are truly informed by the older adult community we serve.

You will collaborate with a small team of internal and external support to build a portfolio of high potential startups to be launched and supported in-market. This role, along with teammates in the venture studio, will support the co-founding of three to five startups a year, serving as a key leader of the design, development strategy, and style of the concepts the studio invests in and spins out.

Alive Ventures is a Los Angeles based venture studio with a fully remote team. This role can be undertaken from anywhere in the US.





The Product Designer will:

Build best practices in digital experience and design in the organization

Work with the Venture Manager to oversee the product development process from conception to launch in partnership with designers, researchers and engineers

Take broad, conceptual ideas and turn them into something useful and valuable - you know what to build at every step of the process

Create simple deliverables that ensure clarity through the product development and design process: developing frameworks, user flows, visuals and designs

Prepare artifacts for user research and participate in user research sessions

Work closely with the Venture Manager to assess critical decision points in the product development processes and define and articulate the rationale behind decisions

Work with our design researcher to engage co-design community members with a variety of prototypes to test and solve complex problems with early stage products

Be a champion and demonstrator of the value of experience design, from brand concept to interaction design to visual execution

Build processes and workflows to execute and document design problems and solutions that help the team collectively get better and faster with each new iteration





Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent educational experience

6-8 years of work experience in product design, user experience design, interaction design, product management and/or service design

Full stack product design experience (UX, UI, wireframe creation, workflow optimization, customer journeys, running stand-ups)

Proficiency of design and prototyping tools Figma, Webflow, Squarespace and if you have familiarity with Sketch, InVision, Adobe XD a plus. Familiarity with app development and no code app solutions such as Bubble would be helpful.

Strong technical background

Experience working on products from ideation to launch

Familiarity with planning, implementing, managing, and evaluating user experience tests

Ability and desire to work as a member of a small and highly interdependent team

Excellent interpersonal communication skills and ability to build and facilitate good working relationships with staff at all levels within the team and external partners

Exceptional writing, editing, and presentation skills with strong attention to detail and focused on an audience-centered approach

Demonstrated ability to establish strategy, develop work plans, multitask, and deliver quality work on time and within budgetary guidelines

Strong sense of priorities and objectives and a conscientious approach to problem identification and resolution

Experience as an entrepreneur, or among the first hires at an early stage startup, is a strong plus









Please apply with a cover letter and resume to careers@aliveventures.co



