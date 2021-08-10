Job Details

Description:

Alive Ventures is a startup studio that founds and funds new companies to enrich the lives of adults 65 and older. We work closely with older adults from across the country to develop new products and experiences that help them live, work and love better. Our goal is to invent, launch, and fund companies with the potential to dramatically change how society thinks of older people. By creating products and services that destigmatize aging, and throwing out the frail and feeble narrative, we positively impact the lives of tens of millions of older people and demonstrate the thrill and joy of later life.

Design is Integral to the work of our studio. Alive Ventures is paving the way for new and beautifully designed brands, products and experiences for older adults. We believe that great design is not only inspirational, but necessary for user adoption. We aim to raise the bar for design excellence for older adults and inspire other creatives to do the same.

Our work to create high potential startups serving the wants and needs of older adults is rooted in a de-risking process which begins and ends with design. We build digital tools, prototypes, and tests that enable us to learn alongside our users and support our entrepreneurs in building products faster.

As a key member of the studio, you will be responsible for the studio’s brand identity, driving a compelling visual design aesthetic that addresses strategic business and brand objectives of the studio across a range of digital media, social media and print. Your ability to multi-task will keep visual design initiatives moving forward balancing the needs of the studio with the product development process, where you will rapidly design innovative brands, landing pages and experiments for the products we’re designing in house as part of our Entrepreneur-in-Residence program.

As the lead brand and identity designer, you’ll collaborate with a small team of internal and external support to build a portfolio of high potential startups to be launched and supported in-market. This role, along with teammates in the venture studio, will support the co-founding of three to five startups a year, serving as a key leader of the design, development strategy, and style of the concepts the studio invests in and spins out.

Alive Ventures is a Los Angeles based venture studio with a fully remote team. This role can be undertaken from anywhere in the US.





The Designer will:

Own the studio’s brand strategy, as well as the branding strategy of studio-developed concepts

Lead the studio efforts to understand and report on best design practices for adults 55+

Develop and deliver work that elevates and strengthens the studio’s brand appeal and perception with entrepreneurs and older adults, demonstrated through a strong visual and typographical aesthetic

Co-lead the development of our annual Insights Report alongside our Community Manager

Collaborate with copywriters, partners, and other creative contributors, to achieve optimal finished products

Partner with product design and user research to create insightful design solutions to test with users

Build processes and workflows to execute and document design problems and solutions that help the team collectively get better and faster with each new iteration

Multitask across different projects and adapt to changing priorities.

Be responsible and accountable from concept through production

Contribute to a culture of continual creative improvement, innovation, and design excellence





Qualifications:

BFA in Graphic Design or equivalent relevant experience

5+ years of experience, with a focus on digital

A strong design aesthetic that brings together brand expressions and systems thinking. You practice universal design and believe in inclusion.

Ability to produce great work in a short timeframe and adapt to the ever-changing priorities of the business

Proficiency with design and prototyping tools including Figma, Webflow, Squarespace, familiarity with Sketch, InVision, Adobe XD a plus

Expert in Adobe Creative Suite, including Illustrator, InDesign and Photoshop (video/motion experience is a plus)

Production knowledge of digital and print standards and requirements

Ability to effectively integrate design feedback/critique into work

Ability and desire to work as a member of a small and highly interdependent team

Excellent interpersonal communication skills and ability to build and facilitate good working relationships with staff at all levels within the team and external partners

Exceptional writing, editing, and presentation skills with strong attention to detail and focused on an audience-centered approach

Demonstrated ability to establish strategy, develop work plans, and deliver quality work on time and within budgetary guidelines





Please apply with a cover letter and resume to careers@aliveventures.co



