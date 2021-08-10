Job Details
UI/UX Designer - REMOTE - Awesomic
About our person:
- Passionate about UI/UX design — and we can see it with our own eyes, in your portfolio. So you do have an experience in the field.
- English is not scaring you. A cover letter is the best way to show your writing.
- Discipline believer, not inspiration waiter.
- Organized enough to deliver on time. So you do what you promised.
- Agile enough to switch between being efficient and perfectionist.
- Create design with love to your job :)
Skills:
- Experience in app design
- Experience with vector graphics
- Excellent knowledge of common tools like Adobe Photoshop, XD, Illustrator, Figma
- Knowledge of web design trends
- Ability to adapt fast
We propose you:
- Remote-first team
- Office in Kyiv centre that works in a coworking mode now so visit when you need
- Regular team events and meetings.