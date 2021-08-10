All Jobs
Job Details

UI/UX Designer - REMOTE - Awesomic

About our person:

  • Passionate about UI/UX design — and we can see it with our own eyes, in your portfolio. So you do have an experience in the field.
  • English is not scaring you. A cover letter is the best way to show your writing.
  • Discipline believer, not inspiration waiter.
  • Organized enough to deliver on time. So you do what you promised.
  • Agile enough to switch between being efficient and perfectionist.
  • Create design with love to your job :)

 

Skills:

  • Experience in app design
  • Experience with vector graphics
  • Excellent knowledge of common tools like Adobe Photoshop, XD, Illustrator, Figma
  • Knowledge of web design trends
  • Ability to adapt fast

 

We propose you:

  • Remote-first team
  • Office in Kyiv centre that works in a coworking mode now so visit when you need
  • Regular team events and meetings.


Awesomic
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Ukraine
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Aug 10, 2021
