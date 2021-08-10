Job Details

We are looking for an experienced, creative, team-oriented Illustrator and Marketing Artist to join our team that can help promote our experiences to the market for game projects we are working on in the areas of 3D, AR, and VR across both Unity and Unreal engines.

As an Illustration / Marketing Artist, you will help develop the visual design and art style of our experience for our public-facing community of avid supporters. You will work alongside our creative team of engineers and designers to leverage 2D and 3D pipelines to create memorable styles and artistic materials our fans will come to love. You will have the opportunity to bring your own original ideas in designing the illustrations and art style of our games.

Our primary game project mediums are Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality.

You can expect to have the following responsibilities:

Produce creative marketing and promotional materials across each of our game projects

Develop a consistent style for the marketing and promotional materials for each of our game projects

Collaborate closely with our design and engineering teams to align the artistic vision between what the community sees from the marketing materials and what they experience in the game itself

When necessary, work in-engine to set up scenes within our game projects to create baselines for your illustrations or promotional materials

Be able to creatively offer your own ideas and solutions to design challenges

If this sounds like an opportunity you would like to be considered for, please send us a message through our contact form with your portfolio of work.

(P.S. You should have a serious love for games, and play them!)