Job Details

Product Design Lead, Innovation Lab (NYC, DC)

As a digital Product Design Lead in the Lab you will be an integral part of the team, generating and evaluating new ideas, conducting research, building low- and high-fidelity prototypes and asking the hard questions about why we should invest in a space. You will work in partnership with Product Managers, Engineers, Strategists and Operations folks every day. When we find an opportunity ripe for innovation you can lead it through pilot and initial scale.

Key Responsibilities:

You will drive Design and Research scope for your projects to define the true problem and right opportunity.

Develop experiments and prototypes to learn quickly and make insightful consumer and business recommendations

Lead the Design storytelling to bring to life your teams idea and share it through a variety of mediums.

You will push beyond the status quo to redefine best practices, discovering new approaches to making seamless, low-friction experiences for our new products.

About you:

You are passionate and dedicated to your craft, have a love of all things Design, and realize the role of elegant design enhancing usability as well as aesthetics.

Though most project work has multiple team members, you are independent and can work autonomously at times.

You are future focused on what digital themes and technology are about to become relevant, and you are inspired to innovate around them.

You are hell-bent on moving synthesis to insights

You are curious about Machine Learning, AI, the future of payments, and the importance of financial well-being

Basic Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree or military experience

At least 2 years of Design practice: digital experience design, interaction design or creative technology exploration

Preferred Qualifications:

Practiced at leading team work sessions (Discovery through Delivery) included but not limited to: consumer testing + research sessions, design sprints, assumption prioritization, hack or prototyping sessions, roadmapping sessions

At least 2 years of experience in designing across platforms: Web, iOS, and Android.

At least 2 years of experience in early stage discovery or exploration efforts along with scaled execution approached and methodologies.

Familiarity with Figma, Sketch, Google Suite and Mural

Note: At this time, Capital One will not sponsor a new applicant for employment authorization for this position