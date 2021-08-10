Job Details

Amun is a leading cryptocurrency issuer which aims to make purchasing crypto more accessible, and efficient.

Under its 21Shares brand, Amun is the world's largest issuer of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs). The 21Shares suite of ETPs has simplified access to crypto for both institutional and retail investors in the traditional finance community. In a similar fashion, Amun aims to provide tokens that will make it easy for the crypto community to access sophisticated strategies that are not otherwise readily available in this space. Amun 21Shares is a team of entrepreneurs, engineers, and financial product developers who are uniquely placed to revolutionize cryptocurrency investing through the issuance of our broad range of tokens. Our goal is to make these tokens present a new paradigm in cryptocurrency investing and to facilitate their use.

Our investment in superior technology and automation has enabled us to both release products, as well as work directly with top organizations including the Bitcoin Cash Foundation, Bitcoin Suisse, Binance, Bitwise, Coinbase, FlowTraders, Sygnum, and the Tezos Foundation as launch partners or customers of Onyx, our full stack issuance platform.

We are looking for a Graphic Designer who will help us define and mature our visual identity across all public facing aspects of our company. This role will closely collaborate with our marketing and research teams to create collateral, including decks, editorial graphics and report layouts.

The ideal candidate is ambitious, collaborative and enthusiastic about anything design.

Some desired skills include:

Exceptional portfolio that demonstrates a strong sense of design, ideally both in digital media such as apps and websites, as well as print media, showing a high attention to visual details.

Experience working with both the Adobe Creative Cloud, especially Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign, as well as Microsoft Office to be able to create templates.

Proficiency in other industry-standard design tools or the ability to easily adapt to such.

Previous experience in print production would be favorable

Excellent written and verbal communications skills.



