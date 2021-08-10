Job Details

We are looking for a talented visual designer with agency or in-house design team experience. You have crafted imaginative advertising campaigns, defined design systems, and collaborated with talented content owners. Come join our distributed team of creatives and help us build a smart, quirky, and memorable brand.





What You Will Be Doing:

Develop promotional campaigns - Work closely with our Product Marketing, Demand Generation, and Content teams to develop and design campaigns to promote Elastic the company, build our brand as well as promoting our products.
Design mixed-media content for all brand touch-points: illustrations, organic and paid social ads, ebooks, collateral, web assets, event design, etc

Visual storytelling and communication of concepts - Create mood boards, comps, concept sketches, presentation decks, style guides, and storyboards.
Uphold and contribute to our design system - From icons, typography, and color palette to illustration and photography, you will know how the pieces come together and why. Enforce design standards, curate asset libraries, and enforce brand integrity.

Support internal partners - through clear guidelines, assets, and creative problem-solving. This can include both internal and external initiatives like events, product launches, training, and company culture.

What You Will Bring:

. You enjoy learning about new technologies and are able to collaborate with Product Marketers as well as Product Managers and Engineers. Understand business goals, product roadmaps, and user insights to translate into clear design priorities for yourself.

You have mastered all the usual Adobe tools, such as Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign.

We also use Figma to design web pages and ads. Yes, presentation tools like Keynote and Google Slides will be used.

Stay current with the latest design and technology trends across the web, desktop, and mobile platforms, and adopt modern techniques as appropriate.

Ability to uphold responsiveness and collaboration in a remote environment. You are an organized self-starter with strong communication skills. Being part of a distributed team requires proactive communication and sometimes even oversharing.





Bonus: