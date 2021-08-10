Job Details
Visual Designer
We are looking for a talented visual designer with agency or in-house design team experience. You have crafted imaginative advertising campaigns, defined design systems, and collaborated with talented content owners. Come join our distributed team of creatives and help us build a smart, quirky, and memorable brand.
What You Will Be Doing:
- Develop promotional campaigns - Work closely with our Product Marketing, Demand Generation, and Content teams to develop and design campaigns to promote Elastic the company, build our brand as well as promoting our products.
- Design mixed-media content for all brand touch-points: illustrations, organic and paid social ads, ebooks, collateral, web assets, event design, etc
- Visual storytelling and communication of concepts - Create mood boards, comps, concept sketches, presentation decks, style guides, and storyboards.
- Uphold and contribute to our design system - From icons, typography, and color palette to illustration and photography, you will know how the pieces come together and why. Enforce design standards, curate asset libraries, and enforce brand integrity.
- Support internal partners - through clear guidelines, assets, and creative problem-solving.
- This can include both internal and external initiatives like events, product launches, training, and company culture.
What You Will Bring:
- 4+ years of working as part of design teams at creative agencies or in-house This is not an entry-level or associate role.
- You have strong illustrative skills. Concept sketches are a must when working with our content team and copywriters. Icons? No problem, you’ve been there and done that.
- Strong portfolio with examples of illustrations, campaigns, design systems, and web asset creation.
- Excellent interpersonal skills, including the ability to communicate effectively in small and large groups and defend your design decisions.
- Prior experience working in the technology industry. You enjoy learning about new technologies and are able to collaborate with Product Marketers as well as Product Managers and Engineers.
- Understand business goals, product roadmaps, and user insights to translate into clear design priorities for yourself.
- You have mastered all the usual Adobe tools, such as Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign.
- We also use Figma to design web pages and ads. Yes, presentation tools like Keynote and Google Slides will be used.
- Stay current with the latest design and technology trends across the web, desktop, and mobile platforms, and adopt modern techniques as appropriate.
- Ability to uphold responsiveness and collaboration in a remote environment. You are an organized self-starter with strong communication skills. Being part of a distributed team requires proactive communication and sometimes even oversharing.
Bonus:
- Experience with animation/video production process. Working with writers to develop storyboards.
- What’s your superpower?