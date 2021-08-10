Remote Senior Designer/Art Director

Job Details

Your Future Team / The IOTA Foundation





The IOTA Foundation is a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The Foundation’s mission is to support the development and standardization of new distributed ledger technologies (DLT) that drive permissionless innovation ecosystems, in particular the IOTA Tangle. The IOTA Tangle is an innovative type of DLT specifically designed for the Internet-of-Things (IoT) environment. It is an open-source protocol facilitating novel Machine-to-Machine (M2M) interactions, including secure data transfer, fee-less real-time micropayments, and the collection and dissemination of sensor-based and other types of ‘oracle’ data.





The Job:

The IOTA Foundation is looking for creative/motivated designer with significant drive. You should be passionate about your work and enjoy a fast paced international working environment comprised of a team from different cultures, backgrounds and time zones. You will play an important role in taking IOTA and its sub brands to the next level, you should desire to go above and beyond to produce the best work results. At the IOTA Foundation we embrace change, you should dare to challenge the status quo and be persistent. Senior Designers at the IOTA Foundation are fundamental players in the strategy, conception and design of beautiful, usable and meaningful ideas and products. Bringing exceptional creative thought and well-crafted solutions, the designers shape innovative brand experiences and possess broad, up-to-date knowledge of the most innovative communication trends. We pride ourselves on making each project as visually appealing as it can be, and we throw in a bunch of fun while doing it.





The Senior Designer will report directly to a Creative Director/Partner and a variety of clients.





Join us if you're interested in making the most stunning products across the whole DLT and IoT Area.





Your Responsibilities

Asset Design

As part of the Design Team you will work closely with the Creative Director and the Communications team to conceptualize assets in line with the brand guidelines and direct a team of designers in its execution, assuring that produced assets match the requirements and transport an expression, idea or thought . You feel absolutely at ease having to translate complex aspects into visual representations, analogies and concepts. You take responsibility for the day-to-day production of assets of the design team, are providing feedback to them on creative execution and design language, keeping brand guidelines in mind and assuring a timely, creative and high quality execution.





Art Direction & Team Management

You should have provable leadership and project management experience in order to lead the entire design process from retrieving information on requirements from internal and external stakeholders, visual conceptualisation, discussing requirements and briefing juniors for execution, verifying and approving results and involving the Creative Director where necessary,while managing production processes of a small team, assuring quality and deadlines being kept . . You are the Art Director who translates requirements as defined by the Creative Director, internal and external stakeholders for the design team, briefing and leading the team, providing direction and taking responsibility for the quality of any output of the design team.





Branding

Create new design systems and contribute to existing systems according to specifications of the Creative Director or in collaboration with them.





Client Expectations

Master the needs of our clients – working within the boundaries of their brand while elevating them by generating original concepts that match their needs and requirements





Getting Better

Facilitate feedback with a positive attitude from different teams while ensuring relevant feedback is captured, properly validated, and implemented. Make proactive design suggestions that support broader strategic initiatives









Requirements

5+ years of art direction, creative direction, design or similar experience in an advertising agency or startup, or in corporate communications with provable experience in creative execution

Outstanding presentation skills, and a portfolio that shows bold visual communication and creative execution

You are an incredible designer and can both execute on existing brand direction, or push boundaries when the project calls for it while maintaining brand consistency throughout all our marketing projects/brand touchpoints, mostly digital but also including ATL measures and assets

You should master processing complex information with ease and be able to translate it into simple explanatory visual solutions using your outstanding conceptual skills. The IOTA protocol is a distributed ledger technology that comes with many complexities you will have to abstract into visual concepts a layman is able to understand. We do not expect you to understand the technology from day one, but do expect an outstanding ability to translate complex matters with ease into something easily understood on a visual level once being explained to you by other team members

Experience working with motion designers, directors, copywriters and concepters, to create emotional visual stories with clear purposes

Proficiency with Figma and Creative Suite Products

Exceptional English skills in written and oral communication

You’re a self-starter and you’re committed to “figuring it out”





Bonus

Experience/Interest in IOTA/DLT or Crypto/Blockchain Projects





When applying, please provide a portfolio of your work explaining your approach and decision-making as part of the research and design process.





What we offer

The opportunity to work with the brightest minds in the industry

The opportunity to make a true difference

Culture of trust, empowerment and constructive feedback

A flexible and agile organization with a flat hierarchy

Independence and responsibility from day one





The IOTA Foundation is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.