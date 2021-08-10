Job Details

Product Designer (Remote - US)

Cision employs the brightest, most passionate people in the tech industry. We'd love for you to join our growing team! We invest in our people through training and professional development while supporting you along the way--all so you can meet your career goals. To us, the most important measure of our success is yours.

As a Product Designer at Cision, you will be a crucial part of the product development cycle. You are a curious problem solver and have a good understanding on business and technical requirements. Above all, you are a strong advocate for customers and end users. You are a trusted partner of customer success reps and will gladly explore customer problems with them by participating in phone calls and research. You are also a champion of design thinking and will make sure to focus on the problem as much as, if not more than, the solution.

Your day-to-day changes by the day but your goal remains the same. It is to deliver a satisfying experience for end-users and get them to their goals in a simplistic and elegant way. You will work with a small team of designers to share design critiques and creative solutions. You will work with our Product Design Director to promote the importance of a design-first culture.

You'll help us by:

Working with product managers, engineers, customers to identify and validate problems.

Brainstorm solutions collaboratively with an open process and actively asking for design critiques and iterate based on constructive feedback.

Experimenting, testing and validating design solutions until all stakeholders are satisfied.

Performing usability tests, documenting and presenting findings.

Participating in cross-functional workshops to work with stakeholders early in the design process.

Obsessing with your craft and inspiring others to do the same: continuing to learn and share new discoveries with peers while sharing successes and defeats with peers so we can learn and grow as a team.

You will be a good fit if you have:

3-4 years of UX/UI design experience with enterprise grade product that services 3 to 5 personas.

UX research experience including user interviews, affinity mapping, generative research, quantitative research and usability testing â€¢Ability to explain solutions with support of both qualitative and quantitative data.

Stay up to date on the latest design tools and methodologies.

Understand the importance of consistent UI patterns and know when to break them.

Clear and precise communication skills both in-person and remotely.

Work with engineering to refine and spec out designs.

You will be a great addition if you also have:

Experience with Figma and Atomic Design.

Have a portfolio of work that includes launched products which show interactions and your decision-making process.

Cision is committed to fostering an inclusive environment where all employees can be their authentic selves and perform at their best. We believe diversity, equity, and inclusion is vital to driving our culture, sparking innovation and achieving long-term success. Cision is proud to have joined more than 600 companies in signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge and named a "Top Diversity Employer" for 2021 by DiversityJobs.com.

Please apply at: https://jobs.lever.co/cision/d3356a52-c924-46e6-9255-c3acce2f525b/apply

Cision is proud to be an equal opportunity employer, seeking to create a welcoming and diverse environment. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, veteran status, or other protected statuses.