Job Details

Construction's First Parts Marketplace

In an industry where costs have doubled and margins are tight, there can be no lapse in productivity. With equipment downtime being a contractors largest cost, there is an enormous amount of productivity wasted due to the pains that come with parts procurement.

At Gearflow, we are on a mission to address construction's productivity problem, one that we have experienced first hand, by streamlining equipment parts procurement and eliminating the fleet maintenance pains that come with it.

A marketplace where vetted part suppliers can easily become an e-commerce enabled business and build their business's brand online.

A marketplace where equipment owners can find the parts they need from suppliers they can trust so they can get back to work.

Who Are We?

We are an eclectic, diverse group of thinkers that are all energized by this massive problem we are tackling for construction's underserved majority.

On the surface, we are all very different. And that is what makes our days so fun.

Who You Might Be

We are recruiting highly talented people who get excited about bringing digital solutions to analog processes.

People who are inspired by serving generational business in the construction industry, and get energized by innovating in an “un-sexy” industry.

We want to add people who have a passion for creating life-changing value for people doing real work.

Why Now Is The Time To Join Gearflow

We just raised our $3M seed round in June '21 to invest in growing our engineering and product team. We have a lot of demand for what we are building and working to go faster in catching up.

The market timing is right for Gearflow.

The pandemic has accelerated the need for e-commerce. Meanwhile parts is the largest contributor to a construction equipment manufacturer's profitability. Suppliers are actively seeking a marketplace built for them to adapt to the fast changing customer needs and to protect their parts business from players like Amazon.

The timing could not be better to finally address construction's largest productivity problem.

About this role

We are looking to add our first product designer to the team to come in and lead our product design efforts and help us evolve into a product-led organization.

We need someone that excels across the entire "design stack" and product lifecycle who wants to come in to a fast growing startup and take ownership over design.

This includes everything from building credibility through landing page design, unifying our branding, and creating seamless user experiences for the industrial entrepreneurs we serve.

Who we're looking for

We are looking for someone who wants to take ownership over all aspects of product design for a seed stage startup and is energized by the UI/UX challenges that come with building user experiences for the construction industry.

You're in the right place if you:

Enjoy jumping between product, web, and brand design.

Want autonomy to define the design foundation and culture.

Champion new features throughout the entire product lifecycle, from ideation to production.

Prefer to be involved in product strategy and roadmapping.

Thrive in small, agile teams and have an interest in joining a fast growing startup.

What you will be doing

Work collaboratively with the engineering team and co-founders to define and scope the product roadmap.

Take high level feature ideas, break them down into their most important aspects, and scope them into core features and UI elements that can be handed off to engineering.

Own all aspects of Gearflow's design including the web design, product design, user experience design, and brand design of the Gearflow marketplace.

Help grow, develop, and shape our team and culture across all facets of our business.

The following experience is relevant to us

We’re looking for an experienced product designer to transform the Gearflow platform into an intuitive, credible, and seamless marketplace experience.

3+ years of experience designing web and mobile applications that are simple and intuitive, particularly in e-commerce of marketplace settings.

A proven ability to be collaborative, communicative, and accountable throughout the entire product lifecycle.

An aptitude for strategic thinking and a willingness to work with customers during the product design process.

Fluency in Figma and prototyping tools.

How to Apply

Does this role sound like a good fit? Email us at careers@gearflow.com