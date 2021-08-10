Job Details

Position Summary

We are looking for a motion graphics designer experienced in creating 2D animations for branded social and digital content.

Our in-house Content Studio is a team of digitally savvy creators who deliver top-class content with speed and flexibility that helps our brands continuously engage and delight consumers. Now, the Content Studio family is expanding, we are on the lookout for experienced Digital Animators at our York Campus.

We want to see your skills, capabilities and best of all, creativity, first-hand. Be prepared to show your portfolio and creative abilities during the recruitment journey.

You’ll be reporting directly into the Digital Animation Lead and you will be tasked with bringing to life our communication challenges, developing world-class digital content for our Nestlé Brands in the UK & Ireland. Sometimes, your work may also be used around the world!

This is just the beginning too! We’re on a content journey at Nestlé and this space is constantly growing. We’re leading efforts across Europe and you’ll be integral to growing our Studio for the future. Oh, and you’ll also be working on some of the most-loved & most well-known food & drink brands in the world.

A day in the life of...

Create, disrupt, sleep, repeat. That’s it in a nut-shell. You’re a story teller, someone who has a solid agency background and has a proven track record creating insanely effective digital and branded content.

You’ll transform our historic & complex agency hierarchies, into a fast-paced in-house creative centre of excellence. Delivering best-in-class engaging content across a variety of platforms and content types. The role is broken into two pieces; Content Planning & Content Production.

Content Planning, Development & Strategy

Support our brand, marketing & social media teams with their end-end content production process. From the initial brief to the final execution and delivery of campaign content.

Ability to interpret and respond creatively to briefs, translating key messages or concepts into engaging content.

Ability to push creative ideas and plans to the next level, vocalising your ideas clearly and effectively.

Work closely with our in-house Community Management team.

Ability to call upon agencies, partners and cross-functional teams to support the end delivery of content.

Work with the Studio to ensure all digital assets are in line with brand guidelines and brand identity.

Become a guardian of our brand's visual identity online through your creation of fearless content.

Content Production & Re-Purposing

Lead our content production & execution to be used across our digital platforms in and out of campaign.

Adapt & re-purpose existing assets to amplify campaigns further.

Design and create engaging and impactful social media content.

Produce content to a range of best-practice media specifications.

Able to storyboard, scamp and bring to life creative ideas.

Ability to maintain websites and update via content management systems.

Types of Content You Will Produce:

Creative brief storyboarding and concept development, email templates, website elements, website landing pages, paid social media content, display adverts, creative copy, eRetailer advanced imagery.

What will make you successful

Have proven experience in a design/creative role

Come from an Agency or similar background of experience.

Creating assets that range from typography animation through to cinemagraphs & IG stories

Editing & animating a variety of digital video (1:1 & 9:16 for example)

Ability to produce from original concept through to completion within brand guidelines & best practices

Attention to detail and good time-management is important.

Ability to work with Wacom tablets and drawing pads

Strong working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite software, After Effects Premier Pro, Photoshop, Illustrator, Media Encoder

Confident to work with external partners who may be working on other deliverables for a campaign

Good understanding of what encourages engagement on social media platforms – and the differences between the platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter etc)



What you need to know

What can we offer in return? The chance to join the world’s largest Food and Beverage Company whose purpose is enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. Along with that come the benefits you’d expect from a business the size of Nestlé – in the shape of a competitive salary and benefits package, bonus scheme, flexible working scheme, 25 days holiday plus statutory holidays plus flex, pension scheme and a real focus on personal development and growth.





We are committed to creating an environment where people can work at their best. Please talk to us about how we can support you in working flexibly, whatever this looks like, in order to help you reach your full potential.





Please apply with your CV and portfolio link or file. We will be reviewing applications on an ongoing basis so please don’t hesitate in submitting your application, the closing date is 3rd September 2021.





Nestlé UK & I is committed to equal opportunity for all. We may collect relevant data for monitoring as part of our candidate registration process.

At Nestlé, our values are rooted in respect – for our employees, our customers and our consumers. That’s why championing diversity and inclusion is so important to us; when we embrace different perspectives and give everyone the chance to be the best they can be, we can think in new, creative ways that grow and enhance our business. We are committed to equal opportunity for all and we may collect relevant data for monitoring purposes during our candidate registration process. Be yourself, everyone else is taken! #LI-DNI committed to equal opportunity for all and we may collect relevant

Right to work in the UK

In accordance with Home Office guidance successful candidates will be required to evidence their right to work in the UK before commencement of employment. The successful candidate therefore must be able to demonstrate their right to work status for the UK during the recruitment process. We have assessed this role and it could be applicable for sponsorship under the Skilled Worker route. If you do not have the right to work in the UK and you are unable to gain this independently, we may be able to provide sponsorship under the Skilled Worker route in line with the Home office guidelines. We encourage you to review the UK Home Office guidelines ahead of submitting a job application to review whether you meet the eligibility criteria under the Skilled Worker route and understand the immigration fees that you would be responsible for when making a visa application. If you require sponsorship, please discuss this with us as part of the recruitment process

