Sr. Product Designer

Job Details

Ayraa AI is a venture-funded stealth-mode startup with headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area & engineering operations in Mumbai & Pune. The co-founders are serial entrepreneurs with 15+ product launches under their belt & recently sold their startup for hundreds of millions of dollars. The investors in Ayraa AI include co-founders of billion-dollar enterprise giants such as Palo Alto Networks, ex-Chief of Security at Google, and several institutional VCs. Ayraa is on a mission to simplify modern workplace management. Think of Ayraa as the Google Home+Nest of a modern workplace. Ayraa will build a modern, futuristic & intelligent platform covering HR, IT, Security & Facilities to allow leaders to run their workplaces smoothly. This is an exciting opportunity to join the ground floor of a startup poised to take on a $38Billion market.





Job Description

We seek a Senior Product Designer with a passion for finding solutions that allow customers to use our products intuitively. The ideal candidate will be skilled at each stage of the design process but always focused on the needs of the customer.

You will work with other designers and cross-functional team members and rely heavily on qualitative and quantitative data to make informed decisions.





Responsibilities

By partnering with cross-functional teams and customers, you will turn your insights into delightful products in a creative environment that requires proven leadership skills and the ability to execute a creative vision.





More responsibilities in detail

Set design requirements based on information from internal teams and user research

Ensure that established design standards are consistently and appropriately applied within design work

Generate proof-of-concepts quickly based on stakeholder direction and self-driven research

Present and articulate concepts in a clear and focused way that drives productive discussions, inspires teammates and compels work forward

Engage with product management, engineering, business stakeholders, and third-party vendors to gather project requirements

Analyze how a new product satisfies market needs and consumer preferences

Stay up to date on current industry trends and market conditions

Coordinate with other design team members to ensure consistent and accurate communication

Modify and revise existing designs to meet changing customer preferences

Work closely with product engineers to suggest improvements for products and processes

Present product design ideas to cross-functional teams and senior leadership





Requirements

5+ years of relevant design experience at a product and design-driven company

A strong portfolio

Proven experience in all phases of the design process, including user research, wireframing, prototyping, visual design, interaction design, and usability testing

An intuitive eye for customer needs beyond the obvious

Excellent attention to detail

Ability to collaborate with cross-functional team members

Ability to collect and interpret both qualitative and quantitative feedback

Ability to effectively communicate and persuade around design concepts

Passion for design; not satisfied with the status quo and always thinking of ways to improve

Creative problem-solving skills

Dynamic, creative personality, effective at engaging and influencing a variety of audiences

Assist product engineers when needed

Be open to receiving feedback and constructive criticism.

Recommend new tools and technologies by staying abreast of the latest trends and techniques

Working in a fast-based environment

Seniority Level

Mid-Senior level

Industry

Computer SoftwareArts and CraftsDesign

Employment Type

Full-time

Job Functions

DesignArt/Creative



