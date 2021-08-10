Sr. Product Designer
Ayraa AI is a venture-funded stealth-mode startup with headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area & engineering operations in Mumbai & Pune. The co-founders are serial entrepreneurs with 15+ product launches under their belt & recently sold their startup for hundreds of millions of dollars. The investors in Ayraa AI include co-founders of billion-dollar enterprise giants such as Palo Alto Networks, ex-Chief of Security at Google, and several institutional VCs. Ayraa is on a mission to simplify modern workplace management. Think of Ayraa as the Google Home+Nest of a modern workplace. Ayraa will build a modern, futuristic & intelligent platform covering HR, IT, Security & Facilities to allow leaders to run their workplaces smoothly. This is an exciting opportunity to join the ground floor of a startup poised to take on a $38Billion market.
Job Description
We seek a Senior Product Designer with a passion for finding solutions that allow customers to use our products intuitively. The ideal candidate will be skilled at each stage of the design process but always focused on the needs of the customer.
You will work with other designers and cross-functional team members and rely heavily on qualitative and quantitative data to make informed decisions.
Responsibilities
By partnering with cross-functional teams and customers, you will turn your insights into delightful products in a creative environment that requires proven leadership skills and the ability to execute a creative vision.
More responsibilities in detail
- Set design requirements based on information from internal teams and user research
- Ensure that established design standards are consistently and appropriately applied within design work
- Generate proof-of-concepts quickly based on stakeholder direction and self-driven research
- Present and articulate concepts in a clear and focused way that drives productive discussions, inspires teammates and compels work forward
- Engage with product management, engineering, business stakeholders, and third-party vendors to gather project requirements
- Analyze how a new product satisfies market needs and consumer preferences
- Stay up to date on current industry trends and market conditions
- Coordinate with other design team members to ensure consistent and accurate communication
- Modify and revise existing designs to meet changing customer preferences
- Work closely with product engineers to suggest improvements for products and processes
- Present product design ideas to cross-functional teams and senior leadership
Requirements
- 5+ years of relevant design experience at a product and design-driven company
- A strong portfolio
- Proven experience in all phases of the design process, including user research, wireframing, prototyping, visual design, interaction design, and usability testing
- An intuitive eye for customer needs beyond the obvious
- Excellent attention to detail
- Ability to collaborate with cross-functional team members
- Ability to collect and interpret both qualitative and quantitative feedback
- Ability to effectively communicate and persuade around design concepts
- Passion for design; not satisfied with the status quo and always thinking of ways to improve
- Creative problem-solving skills
- Dynamic, creative personality, effective at engaging and influencing a variety of audiences
- Assist product engineers when needed
- Be open to receiving feedback and constructive criticism.
- Recommend new tools and technologies by staying abreast of the latest trends and techniques
- Working in a fast-based environment
Seniority Level
- Mid-Senior level
Industry
- Computer SoftwareArts and CraftsDesign
Employment Type
- Full-time
Job Functions
- DesignArt/Creative