Senior Lead Designer

Job Details

Firstly, thank you for considering our start-up.

For the sake of proving our reputation as an unknown, emerging tech company, I will get straight into the numbers. From Mid-2020 until now, we were able to see over 10x gowth in ARR, taking our ARR from a projected $140K to a projected $2.3M in gross. This was done with barebones and a lack of technological assistance via Web and Mobile Applications. With over 60% of Americans participating in digital finance, we believe there is still massive growth potential here.

Over this time, we've tested and surveyed our users to really figure out what they want when it comes to social interactions in the digital finance world, and we've boiled it down to one thing: A simple to use application that pushes traders to share their best ideas and knowledge through recognition and monetary incentivization. Sort of like how Twitch incentivizes gamers to share their gameplay and entertainment.

What we currently need is a designer that has great passion for UX, is detailed in dashboard design, and also able to create a unique look to the designs we make. These are currently the most important skills we look for. So when before we enter the interview process - we are always checking out work done by our applicants to ensure it meets the quality we are seeking out.

We currently have a well made foundation and design system we are following in Figma, crafted by Creative Director Clint Kadera.





View Here: https://www.figma.com/file/NOHEp39r6aQHMqd4vDVMru/Xtrades---build

Stocks and Options Discord (200K+ users): http://discord.gg/xtrades

Crypto Discord (60K+ users): http://discord.gg/cryptotraders

Xtrades Website: http://xtrades.net





Requirements:

- 2+ Years of Start-up Experience

- Tech Startup Quality UI/UX screen production

- Strong ability to understand the product idea and exactly what the consumer base needs and wants

- Ability to work autonomously and communicate thoroughly with the team.





Please contact me via Email kevin@enhancedinvestor.com if you are interested in this role and have a portfolio to check out. Thank you