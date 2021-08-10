Sr. UI/UX Designer

Job Details

Fynd is a design-led organisation and designers play a key role in every aspect of the organisation. We are not only responsible for the end-user experience but we also shape the culture at Fynd. The culture of learning new things every day, doing whatever it takes and integrity. Moreover, anybody at Fynd can think of new ideas to serve customers. We are looking for talented and experienced UI/UX Designers to join our Regrowth Team to build the next wave of digital products powered by new-age technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Machine Learning, Data Science and Cloud Computing.

Responsibilities

Brainstorm new ideas to serve customers

Conduct user studies and product research

Generate content for communications

Ideate, wireframe and prototype high-level UI templates

Conduct product and user testing

Work with engineers and roll out pixel-perfect designs

Understand data & keep innovating products

Deliver and own products which can sell itself

Requirements

An online portfolio of works and case studies demonstrating user-focused design solutions and UI design expertise.

Strong design software skills on Figma, Adobe XD, Sketch, Invision, and Adobe Creative Suite

Minimum of 3 years of experience as UI & UX designer in Social,SaaS, analytics, or e-commerce

Professional attitude and punctuality in meeting strict deadlines

Curiosity to learn & explore things outside your domain of expertise

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

If you are looking for an exciting and fulfilling career as a designer please send your application now. Great work culture and highly talented people will surely make your journey at Fynd a lifetime of experience.

Here are few links to know more about Fynd:

Products:

Frolic - Social Media and Games: https://www.frolic.live/

GlamAR - Beauty & Makeup Assistant: https://glamar.fynd.com/

Fynd - Omnichannel Retail Solution: https://omni.fynd.com/

Fynd Platform: https://platform.fynd.com/

Fynd B2C Marketplace: https://www.fynd.com/

Uniket Wholesale B2B Marketplace: https://www.uniket.store/

Blogs:

Fynd Blog: https://blog.gofynd.com/

Design Blog: https://fynd.design/

Fynd Engineering Blog: https://gofynd.io/