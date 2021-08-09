Job Details

Hi there, we're looking for a Design Director to manage our team and coordinate with clients to ensure on-time delivery of projects.

Qualifications

8+ years in the startup / agency industries

1+ years in a management position with direct reports

Experience working at early stage startups building and shipping products

An eye for high quality design, and a pulse on the latest trends

An ability to quickly discern good UX from bad UX digital experiences

Responsibilities

Manage client expectations and ensure projects are sent on time

Act as a point of contact to clients

Review work prior to delivery to ensure it meets our quality bar

Be a culture multiplier and contribute to the internal structures here

Help guide the careers of designers

About us Catalog is a small design studio that helps early stage startups. Our unique business model allows us to be agile for startups while maintaining a high quality bar. We have clients that span most industries including consumer, ecommerce, SaaS, enterprise, AI, healthcare, social, and more. We're a remote first, fully distributed team, and offer a great package to the right candidate.