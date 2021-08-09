Job Details
Design Director
Hi there, we're looking for a Design Director to manage our team and coordinate with clients to ensure on-time delivery of projects.
Qualifications
- 8+ years in the startup / agency industries
- 1+ years in a management position with direct reports
- Experience working at early stage startups building and shipping products
- An eye for high quality design, and a pulse on the latest trends
- An ability to quickly discern good UX from bad UX digital experiences
Responsibilities
- Manage client expectations and ensure projects are sent on time
- Act as a point of contact to clients
- Review work prior to delivery to ensure it meets our quality bar
- Be a culture multiplier and contribute to the internal structures here
- Help guide the careers of designers
About us Catalog is a small design studio that helps early stage startups. Our unique business model allows us to be agile for startups while maintaining a high quality bar. We have clients that span most industries including consumer, ecommerce, SaaS, enterprise, AI, healthcare, social, and more. We're a remote first, fully distributed team, and offer a great package to the right candidate.