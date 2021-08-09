All Jobs
Design Director

Hi there, we're looking for a Design Director to manage our team and coordinate with clients to ensure on-time delivery of projects.

Qualifications

  • 8+ years in the startup / agency industries
  • 1+ years in a management position with direct reports
  • Experience working at early stage startups building and shipping products
  • An eye for high quality design, and a pulse on the latest trends
  • An ability to quickly discern good UX from bad UX digital experiences

Responsibilities

  • Manage client expectations and ensure projects are sent on time
  • Act as a point of contact to clients
  • Review work prior to delivery to ensure it meets our quality bar
  • Be a culture multiplier and contribute to the internal structures here
  • Help guide the careers of designers

About us Catalog is a small design studio that helps early stage startups. Our unique business model allows us to be agile for startups while maintaining a high quality bar. We have clients that span most industries including consumer, ecommerce, SaaS, enterprise, AI, healthcare, social, and more. We're a remote first, fully distributed team, and offer a great package to the right candidate.

Catalog
Full-time
Remote
Aug 09, 2021
