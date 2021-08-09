Job Details

As Fracture’s Senior Communication Designer, you’ll be responsible for the conceptual development, direction, and delivery of creative artifacts across multiple marketing channels.

Our ideal candidate will possess expert-level design skills, advanced capabilities in communicating with customers, and a knack for being able to define and measure the ROI of email and paid social creative. Taking ownership of the visual design aspects of projects and leading the team in developing and delivering unique concepts that integrate seamlessly with our marketing campaigns and customer’s UX/CX will be critical to your success in this role. The Senior Communication Designer must be a highly effective communicator able to deliver design decisions to stakeholders with clarity and confidence.

The opportunity here at Fracture is truly special. We’re a direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand experiencing tremendous year-over-year growth on the back of a unique, high-quality product that people genuinely love. In this role, you’d have the opportunity to get in on the ground floor (OK, more like the 2nd or 3rd floor), make your mark, and share success with a team that is deeply committed to developing a world-class brand by doing things the right way. At Fracture, this means putting people first, growing responsibly, and treading lightly on the planet.

We’re Fracture and we’d like to chat with you.

Salary range: $70,000-$85,000 (Negotiable w/in this range based on experience)

Reports to: Creative Director

Here's what you'll be doing:

Work alongside the Creative Director and stakeholders to develop concepts that bring Fracture’s brand to life across all channels; leading projects from concept through completion.

Establish a high-output workflow that is deadline-driven, with meticulous attention to detail that enables seamless handoffs to the teams you support.

Regularly be “in the trenches” and leading the way on smaller, production-oriented projects including creative artifacts for our blog and digital marketing channels with a heavy focus on email architecture and campaign designs.

Develop concepts and collateral to facilitate A/B tests to identify high ROI creative assets.

Develop creative assets such as iconography, brochures, promotional artwork, package design, merchandise, event collateral and any other assets, excluding UI/UX, where we’re communicating with our customers.

Communicate effectively in a cross-functional team and present ideas and designs with confidence.

Perform other duties as assigned based on the needs of the department, business, and organization and as communicated by management.

What’s it take to be successful in this role?

We’ll want you to demonstrate your skills and experience in several ways.

Intermediate

Comprehension of how personas apply to communication design projects and campaigns.

Creative testing - A/B and multivariate.

Advanced

Design system and/or brand guides and how they fit into the brand strategy. Should also be able to lead the team in maintaining and scaling a design or brand system.

Strategic planning of communication design in relation to marketing campaigns.

Layout grids, specifically 8pt and compound grids.

Hand-drawn illustration and proficiency in developing original iconography.

Manipulate and composite images/photos.

Expert

Professional application of typography, layout, and the art of refinement/iteration to dream up, design and deliver print and digital assets for all of our brand efforts.

Develop original ideas and clearly present concepts to stakeholders.

You’ll also need to do these things exceptionally well:

Live and breathe our brand guidelines; be a Brand Ambassador.

Uphold the value of good design within the team and across the company while protecting and growing Fracture's brand.

Mentoring Junior Designers.

Have a personal definition of “world-class” as it relates to design and branding.

Required to be considered for the position:

You must submit an online portfolio that demonstrates your experience as a designer. Top applicants will have a very strong portfolio that showcases email campaigns and paid social campaigns.

6 years of experience working within a digital, design environment (agency, in-house or freelance) for a tech, retail, or direct-to-consumer brand.

Advanced experience with:

Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD or similar modern visual design toolset.

Adobe Creative Suite; a focus on Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign.

Invision, Sketch Cloud, Miro or similar presentation tool.



