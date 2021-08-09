Visual Product Designer

Job Details

We're a digital product studio on the hunt for a Product Designer who can take ideas from wireframes to interface designs for our hand-picked brand and startup clients — someone who leans more into the visual design side, UI over UX, visuals over strategy, illustration, animation, colours and concepts. Our design team creates lovely interfaces daily, but sometimes we get bogged down while creating illustrations or animated product mockups, so if you can bring those skills along it would be a dream for us. ✨

About The Job

As a Product Designer on our team, you'll turn user stories into lovely visual interfaces, alongside a UX Designer and a Product Manager. Sometimes you'll draw illustrations or animations while another designer creates the UI, or vice versa. Depending on your experience, you might do some branding projects as well.

Your tool du jour is Figma, but you still lean on trusty ol’ Illustrator for some vectors. You’re used to sharing work early and often, gathering feedback, and iterating over a design to really nail it. You have experience with design systems (or are curious about them), and you have a portfolio of work ready to share.

About Input

As a digital product agency we revel in the joy of the craft, and take pride in making apps that people love to use. We seek coworkers with intrinsic motivation, enthusiasm, a can-do attitude, intuition for problem solving, empathy, listening skills, kindness, and respect for diverse perspectives.

Our clients are mostly startups across industries like healthcare, well-being, insurance, finance, and productivity. We're into work/life balance, side projects, flexible hours, and avoiding unnecessary meetings. Our office is in Nanaimo, on Vancouver Island, but we have teammates across Canada, and the majority of us are in Vancouver, BC. We encourage remote and diverse candidates to apply, but we are only hiring Canadians at this time.

To apply, please email us your portfolio and we’ll consider it lovingly.