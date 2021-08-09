Job Details

We’re looking for an experienced Product Designer who is excited about empowering charities with an intuitive, beautiful product. As part of our growing Design team, you’ll be working closely with a product team of engineers and a PM to design elegant solutions to complex problems in our fundraising platform.

The design opportunities here are really exciting. Every day you’ll be wireframing, designing, and building prototypes for our product’s admin panel and the fundraising websites our charity customers create. Good design is what makes our customers love Raisely, we can’t understate the value of it.

You’ll also contribute your creative expertise to design projects across the company, think design systems, mini projects, experiments, or other interesting opportunities you find.

This is a full-time, remote role (38hrs a week) but we’re open to 4 days for the right person. Raisely is a 100% remote company.

Location: Remote (we’ll help you set up your home office!)

Timezone: Substantial overlap with Australian east-coast business hours.





Designed some updates to our donation management interface to make it easier to use, and reduce confusion amongst customers

Created wireframes for a new registration feature we want to offer. You explored a bunch of different possibilities for team feedback.

Completed high-fidelity designs of a new receipt editor where you thought about all the variations of your design and built an interactive prototype.

Did a design/UX audit of part of our admin panel, and identified a range of areas to be improved in an upcoming pitch for a product cycle.

Collaborated with the engineers on your team to ensure your interfaces felt really good when coded out.

Helped suggest design solutions to bugs identified during QA, and by the support team

Joined in on our regular social games sessions. It was Codenames last week.





You’re creative and love product design

You understand the importance of solving problems with design thinking. You have plenty of experience designing user flows and interfaces, will bring your expert command of UX principles, and can quickly iterate your designs independently. You make your interfaces look great, but never sacrifice function over form.

You’re experienced, with a strong portfolio

You’ve been doing design work for 3+ years and you’ve got considerable experience in product/UX design. You’ve worked across quite a few product design projects, in different contexts. You’ve developed a portfolio of digital work that shows your versatility and experience. You’re happy to self-manage, but you know when to ask for help or open up a problem for feedback.

You “get” code

While we don’t need you to know HTML or CSS, an understanding of how code works and the product is built will mean your designs link closely with our engineering efforts. (CSS experience is a bonus – for sure)

You’re scrappy and entrepreneurial

You’re excited by the challenge of working in a startup and you’re okay with us not having everything figured out. You don’t say “that’s not my job” and you stick your hand up for any opportunity. You’re excited to be part of a growing company, you’ll treat it as your own.

You care about making a difference

Yeah, we’re all here because we want to make the world better (and by that we mean a carbon-neutral utopia with world peace and just laws, where all people are treated the same with equal opportunity to thrive). So you’ve gotta want that too!

You spend nearly 2000 hours of your life at work, each year. That’s a huge commitment, so we can promise that every hour you’re spending with Raisely, you’re making the world a better place. Pretty great perk, hey?

Plus, the more you help us grow, the bigger our impact gets. And by that we’re talking hundreds of millions of dollars big.

Working at Raisely is unique. If you have a great idea, we’ll help you make it happen. You'll play a pivotal role in the success of hundreds of fundraising campaigns on our platform, and help shape our company as we grow.





If you needed more convincing, here’s the rest of it:

💵 Salary – We try to pay above-average salaries anchored to similar jobs in Sydney, Australia. The salary for this role is between $85-100k AUD (including 10% super for Australian employees) based on experience/seniority.

📈 Ownership – We are focussed on building Raisely as a team, so we’ll offer you the chance to be a part-owner of the company with our Employee Share Scheme.

🏥 Healthcare – If you’re based in the US we can offer US$3k towards your health insurance.

💻 Technology – These are just the basics, but we’ll get you a laptop and screen when you start, plus help you set up your home office.

✈️ Retreats – Every 6-ish months we fly you somewhere pretty for our team retreats. (Once we’re able to safely again)

🗺 Annual Leave/Sick Leave – Each year, everyone gets 4 weeks paid leave, 11 days paid public holidays, and 10 days personal/sick leave. We offer paid parental leave once you’ve been here a year.

🌴 Work remotely – We’re a remote-first company - live and work wherever you’re happiest. We’ll cover a co-working space if you’d like to work there.

⏰ Flexibility – We’ll work with you to figure out hours that work with you, and we’re flexible when life gets in the way.

🤷 Training – We’ll support you with time when you want to learn new skills or pay for conference or course tickets.





You’ve got this far! We really want to hear from you. To apply, email jobs@raisely.com with your CV and cover letter. Use the subject line “Product Designer”.

In your cover letter, please provide some commentary on your portfolio (what do you like, how did you choose what to showcase?) and an answer to “What was it about this job opportunity that made you apply?”.





We know with diversity comes strength. We want Raisely to be a team of many cultures, nationalities, sexualities, gender identities, religious beliefs, abilities, and ideas. We particularly encourage Indigenous people, First Nations, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, people with disabilities, or people without the economic advantage of higher education, to apply for our roles.

