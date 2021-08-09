Web designer - p/t or f/t - telecommute

Job Details

Are you a web designer interested in working for a dynamic, fast-paced company that's in the business of building award-winning web sites?

Firmseek (http://www.firmseek.com) is looking to hire a part-time or full-time web designer who is great with clients and programmers. It's an ideal job for someone with strong design skills who is looking to expand his or her skill set in the context of web design and development. And you can work from home to boot!

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Website design

Project management

Interfacing with clients

Reviewing and interfacing with Firmseek programmers on design integration issues

REQUIREMENTS:

3-5 years minimum graphic and website design experience (must be able to hit the ground running using Photoshop, Adobe, and other standard graphics programs)

High proficiency with Adobe Photoshop, InDesign, and other standard graphics programs

Detail-oriented self-starter, with strong planning, time management, problem-solving , and organizational skills

and organizational skills Keen attention to detail, excellent oral and written communication skills, and the ability to handle multiple client projects simultaneously

Strong understanding of the web development process and technologies, as well as social media, or B2B clients

Familiarity with CSS is a major plus (allowing you to better interface with our programmers)

Experience working with law firms and other types of professional services firms a major plus

Excellent references

Four-year bachelor’s degree

BENEFITS:

Work from home (our main office is in Washington, DC)

3-month initial contract period to ensure a good fit for both parties with the goal to hire a permanent employee

Salary is negotiable based on experience

401(k) plan and 401(k) employer matching

Retirement planning services

Paid vacation

APPLY NOW:

If you'd like to apply, please contact us through this site and indicate your salary requirements.

Please provide a link to your portfolio

Only those who meet the criteria in this job posting should apply

No phone calls please

In your application, please note that you saw the posting on Dribble

COMPANY INFO:

Firmseek is a marketing and technology company based in Washington, DC. We provide comprehensive web site design, development, and hosting services for clients throughout the country. Our target market is law firms and other professional service firms, associations and public interest organizations. We’re a hard-working, fun-loving team that includes Rhodes Scholars, Harvard and Yale Law grads, award-winning designers, and brainiac techies. To find out more about Firmseek, visit www.firmseek.com.