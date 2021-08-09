Web designer - p/t or f/t - telecommute
Are you a web designer interested in working for a dynamic, fast-paced company that's in the business of building award-winning web sites?
Firmseek (http://www.firmseek.com) is looking to hire a part-time or full-time web designer who is great with clients and programmers. It's an ideal job for someone with strong design skills who is looking to expand his or her skill set in the context of web design and development. And you can work from home to boot!
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Website design
- Project management
- Interfacing with clients
- Reviewing and interfacing with Firmseek programmers on design integration issues
REQUIREMENTS:
- 3-5 years minimum graphic and website design experience (must be able to hit the ground running using Photoshop, Adobe, and other standard graphics programs)
- High proficiency with Adobe Photoshop, InDesign, and other standard graphics programs
- Detail-oriented self-starter, with strong planning, time management, problem-solving, and organizational skills
- Keen attention to detail, excellent oral and written communication skills, and the ability to handle multiple client projects simultaneously
- Strong understanding of the web development process and technologies, as well as social media, or B2B clients
- Familiarity with CSS is a major plus (allowing you to better interface with our programmers)
- Experience working with law firms and other types of professional services firms a major plus
- Excellent references
- Four-year bachelor’s degree
BENEFITS:
- Work from home (our main office is in Washington, DC)
- 3-month initial contract period to ensure a good fit for both parties with the goal to hire a permanent employee
- Salary is negotiable based on experience
- 401(k) plan and 401(k) employer matching
- Retirement planning services
- Paid vacation
APPLY NOW:
- If you'd like to apply, please contact us through this site and indicate your salary requirements.
- Please provide a link to your portfolio
- Only those who meet the criteria in this job posting should apply
- No phone calls please
- In your application, please note that you saw the posting on Dribble
COMPANY INFO:
Firmseek is a marketing and technology company based in Washington, DC. We provide comprehensive web site design, development, and hosting services for clients throughout the country. Our target market is law firms and other professional service firms, associations and public interest organizations. We’re a hard-working, fun-loving team that includes Rhodes Scholars, Harvard and Yale Law grads, award-winning designers, and brainiac techies. To find out more about Firmseek, visit www.firmseek.com.