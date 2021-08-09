UI Designer

Job Details

About Cyber-Duck

For over 15 years, Cyber-Duck has delivered impactful change for our clients' complex websites and digital strategies. We combine innovative strategic planning with content, UX, creativity and technology to deliver meaningful results all over the world, at scale. Cyber-Duck is a specialist digital transformation agency that works with global brands including the Bank of England, Mitsubishi Electric and Compare the Market.

Your mission

Are you a Digital Visual Designer who is aspiring to make a huge impact in a business that is growing from 70 staff to 100 this year working at the cusp of digital innovation?

We have an exciting mission for a design professional with at least 4-5 year’ experience to helping us to push UI standards and brand implantation and development.

Who we are hiring

We're looking to hire a Visual Designer to generate best in class UI design. Someone who is confidence, with a level head and humility. Experience is valued but we’re more interested in talent and ambition. You're motivated by challenging projects, happy to work agile, combining your skills in brand, UI and functional design to take your work to higher levels. You’ll be tackling exciting and varied challenges for a diverse range of communications, across multiple content types and digital platforms. You want to be a part of a growing Design and UX team and together deliver large scale web services to our well-known global clients. You will help define new models, systems and processes to improve the efforts of the design department.

What a typical day looks like

No day is quiet at Cyber-Duck! It’s fast paced and fun. You will work on a wide variety of projects, no day will be the same. The role will be split between internal and client work. We will expect you to work on illustrations, videos, infographics, animation, posters, newsletters, presentations and compelling social media assets. Your job will be to make us look the very best we can. This is a great opportunity to develop and grow and have a hand in the growth of Cyber-Duck. We want to be in the top 10 in the UK. We are in the top 20 already.

Your manager

You will report to the Creative Director.

Where is it based?

This role is primarily based in Greater London (Elstree, Hertfordshire), UK and you may work from the office as and when required. We adopt a Remote First working policy. However, we will want to meet up in person on a monthly and/or quarterly basis.

Key duties

You will:

Discuss ideas and present designs to other team members and clients

Pushing visual identities and making them fit for digital communications

Designing UI mockups and building prototypes.

Creating and maintaining design systems for multiple global websites.

Liaise with other team members to fully understand, interpret and respond to the briefs they provide, requesting additional information where necessary

Facilitate collaborative workshops with peer’s around creative content

Work with our peers to improve our processes

Work with the UX team to design UI assets for clients

Manage your time and personal development.

Experience

Required skills and experience

Experience working within agency and professional services settings

Advanced knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite and Figma

Ability to write basic copy and improve messages

Animation and video skills are a plus

Excellent time management, ability to multitask and prioritise

Strong Business acumen

What are the benefits?

A competitive salary depending on skills and experienceFamily-friendly and flexible working hours and the ability to work remotely from time to time28 days annual leave as standard (including bank holidays), along with 1 extra day for every year of service and additional Christmas breakPension contributionsPrivate health insurance packageLife insuranceBudget for training and conferences to help you developSupport to grow in areas you're interested in, whether it's becoming a public speaker, or creating your own side-projectsA laptop and (discretional) mobile phoneEMI share option schemeA welcoming and supportive work environment surrounded by a diverse team of creative and talented people

As well as these universal benefits, we have a generous pot of flexible benefits that you can pick and choose from:

Gym membership Cycle to work scheme Car leasing scheme Medical insurance upgrades Additional pension contributions



