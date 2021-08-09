Senior Designer, 1113700

Job Details

Join us in growing the newly announced Microsoft Viva effort!





Employee engagement is undergoing a fundamental shift in response to economic, demographic, and societal changes. People want to be excited about their work, be connected to their company culture, understand how to succeed, and feel supported across their entire journey as an employee. We are responsible for building and driving adoption of the platform and technologies that reach across major products like Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Yammer, Outlook, and Search to deliver innovative and connected employee engagement experiences.

What We Are Doing:

We build experiences for the modern intranet and drive industry-leading offerings for Viva Topics. We love big challenges, and we work with a broad set of solutions to address key customer needs with outstanding experiences. Our employee engagement offerings are mission-critical for customers around the world; our usage is strong and growing, having doubled again this past year.

We are seeking a Senior Designer with a track record for creating usable, seamless, elegant and impactful design solutions, deeply rooted in customer needs. This is an exceptional opportunity to reach hundreds of millions of people with your innovative and creative work. We approach our problem space with empathy for our customers as well as drive to innovate and evolve the product. We’re building partnerships with teams across Microsoft, functioning as scenario and customer experts to create One Microsoft product solutions.

Our Culture:

Our Studio is a diverse team of designers, researchers and UX engineers who partner closely with PM, Engineering, Marketing and other disciplines. We are a high-performing team that challenges ourselves to live the Microsoft values around inclusive culture and growth mindset. We embrace the Model, Coach, Care management framework with support for the growth of each individual on the team.

We have a proven track record of delivering strong business results with key metrics to track our successes and failures. Much of our team is local to Redmond, Washington, but we also partner closely with our teams in India, China and a new team in Atlanta. We like to have fun, celebrate our wins, and learn and grow from our mistakes.

We focus on creating an inclusive workplace where all people and ideas are welcome. To this end, we’ve created local mentoring rings and communities where we can learn from each other and grow. We focus on having inclusive interactions that foster useful dialog. We are dedicated to the work of creating a strong, inclusive and transparent culture – a safe place to do our best work!

Responsibilities

We’d love to talk to you if you want to:

Define crisp product design direction for your areas, which includes work around AI and Machine learning, analytics & automation.

Collaborate with partner design, research, product management, and engineering teams around the company and globe, leveraging partnerships for diverse perspective on our products. (10-25% travel)

Work proactively through the ambiguity of new product definition, the application of new and emerging technologies and ensure the resulting experiences are human, beautifully-crafted and delightful to customers.

Provide senior-level thought leadership in design areas including concepting and prototyping, interaction, working with research, information architecture and navigation, structured content, visual systems, and content patterns.

Lead by example with clean, focused and inspiring work, designing through all phases of the product cycle. Conceptualize and design original ideas that bring simplicity and ease of use to complex design issues.

Contribute to broaden design team creative processes, team building, and our strong cultural values around diversity, inclusion, transparency and growth mindset.

Drive for excellence while never losing sight of the human side of the equation and what it means to be a great leader and partner.

Qualifications

All candidates must send a portfolio or work samples along with their inquiries. Please indicate your specific roles and contributions for each project submitted as part of the portfolio.

8+ years’ experience of Product design with a minimum of 5 years’ experience with online services.

Strong command of all aspects and levels of interaction/UX design from information architecture, to systems and workflows to micro-interactions.

Strong visual skills with ability to create appealing, delightful, and beautiful UI and experiences.

Ability to create/ prototype design stories that articulate the desired user experience to the project team and stakeholders.

User-centric approach to design and an understanding of how to apply user research data.

Strong collaboration abilities. Proven ability to lead, inspire, and nurture teams and partnerships.

Passion for design and ability to effectively share your point of view and expertise with project team members.

Active thought leadership in user experience issues and trends

Strong eye for detail and commitment to quality

Highly proficient with current design software. Willingness to adopt new tools and workflows. (We mainly use Figma in case you were wondering, but it’s easy to learn if you don’t already know it!)

A working understanding of HTML and experience with agile engineering methods is essential. CSS skills would be a plus but not essential.

Excellent verbal/ written communication and presentation skills.

Microsoft is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, ancestry, color, family or medical care leave, gender identity or expression, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, national origin, physical or mental disability, political affiliation, protected veteran status, race, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws, regulations and ordinances. We also consider qualified applicants regardless of criminal histories, consistent with legal requirements. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation due to a disability during the application or the recruiting process, please send a request via the Accommodation request form.

Benefits/perks listed below may vary depending on the nature of your employment with Microsoft and the country where you work.