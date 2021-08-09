Job Details

If you’ve ever wished you had a job that could make a difference in someone’s life, this is your chance to support a new approach to chronic care management. Welldoc is pushing the industry forward – helping health plans, health systems and employers move beyond traditional health coaching and consumer mobile apps. As a pioneer in digital health, we're helping to simplify people's healthcare experience, drive improved self-care, and support consumer empowerment. Welldoc has two randomized clinical trials and 50+ peer-reviewed studies that clearly demonstrate the clinical impact of our solution. Welldoc was one of the first to receive FDA clearance for a diabetes software solution (Class II Medical Device) and continues to drive market innovation across conditions. In an extremely crowded space, we offer differentiated approaches while ensuring value for our clients through performance-based payments.

Join a winner! In April 2021, Welldoc was awarded its 20th patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office representing yet another milestone in the company’s history of developing pioneering platform solutions that enable better chronic condition management. The company has notable partnerships with Eli Lilly, DexCom, Astellas and Samsung.

WellDoc’s precision, real-time feedback solution has been recognized as Best Personal Health App (MedTech Breakthrough Awards) and Best-Established App (Digital Diabetes Congress). If you are passionate about driving the health care industry forward to better improve the lives of patients, members, and employees, let's talk!





THE ROLE:





We are seeking an exceptionally talented, innovative UX/UI Designer to join our growing team. We are looking for a candidate with strong concept skills and the proven ability to design at the highest creative level. This person will work as a member of an integrated team that includes other UX/UI designers, writers, interactive designers, and architects.





RESPONSIBILITIES:





Create designs with consistent design patterns and styles across multiple products

Expert knowledge experience with iOS and/or Android mobile app design

Create designs in a timely manner where information is easy to find, read and understood

Communicate effectively in a cross-functional product development team and present ideas and designs effectively to many different recipients

Artistic skill and ability to produce original graphics (icons, symbols, logos, etc.)

Demonstrated ability to provide detailed, comprehensive design specification documents to developer team for implementation

Able to prioritize and manage multiple design projects while meeting critical project milestones and deadlines

Able to integrate UX into Agile development practices





REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE:





BA/BS degree in Design and 2-3 years of relevant experience (e.g. Interaction Design, Graphic Design, Product Design, Information Systems Design)

Portfolio or work samples showcasing mobile UX prowess, creativity, and depth of thought coupled with fluency in best practices for Interaction Design, Visual Design, and pixel perfect designs for developer handoff.

Proficient in industry standard design software (Sketch App, Adobe Creative Suite)

Rapid prototyping skills using design software (InVision, Axure RP, etc)

Ability to create robust, comprehensive user flow documents using design software such as Overflow

Animation skills and proficiency using After Effects a plus

Strong interaction design skills: creating wireframes and prototypes.

Experience with iOS design, Android design, front-end design, OSX design, interaction design, GUI design or usability

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Demonstrated ability to work on concurrent projects, activities, and tasks under time constraints

Demonstrated ability to work independently and in a team-based environment

Excellent interpersonal and problem-solving skills, with ability to educate internal colleagues.



