Show off your designs and earn royalties

Job Details

PosterMyWall is an online tool that empowers everyone to create their own professional-quality designs and marketing campaigns. It’s fast, easy, and affordable.

Small business owners, marketers, and organizations customize our pre-made templates to create everything from print flyers and social media posts to email campaigns and digital signage video content.

Join the PosterMyWall design community to earn royalties from the comfort of your own home. All you need to do is contribute to our collection of graphics and templates. Create a design template once and you’ll continue to earn money every time it’s purchased by one of our customers. At the same time, you’ll gain access to our audience of over 2.6 million monthly unique users. This gives your work instant exposure and a chance to showcase your designs globally.

What’s in it for you?

Enjoy the flexibility of working whenever it’s convenient for you, from anywhere in the world. All you need is a laptop and a stable internet connection. Each design you create increases your opportunity to earn money. The more designs and the greater the variety of styles you create, the more you earn. Make connections and polish your portfolio by being a part of the PosterMyWall design community. If you’re a budding designer looking for opportunities to grow, this is the place for you!

How much can you earn?

Royalties are set based on the price paid by the customer. As a designer, you earn a royalty every time a customer purchases a design you’ve created.

We pay our designers over $1 million per year in royalties with our top designers earning between $20K and $70K per year.

How to join?

Step 1:

Sign up

Step 2:

Create a design and publish it as a template

Step 3:

Earn money every time one of your designs is purchased.