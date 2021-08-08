Digital Designer (web)

Job Details

We’re looking for an exceptionally talented digital designer to help drive our digital design efforts, including our in-progress Saas website redesigns.

Core Responsibilities:

Explore and execute on the digital design language of a new brand Explore and execute on a conversion-biased website user experience Hands on digital design across multiple website projects Self-educate on our product offerings and customer use cases in order to effectively take a conversion-driven approach on all prospect-facing experiences

The Ideal Candidate:

Will be extremely proactive, taking it upon themselves to hunt down SME’s and secure the information needed to deliver on very high standards of user experience, design, and conversion Will combine an obsessive eye for detail with the ability to work towards high level goals Will have a proven track record of achieving impressive results in the digital design space over long-term projects Will want to work on hard problems and set a new standard for web/mobile experience Can think on all layers, from product (system) design, to interaction, to user experience, to beautiful pixels Is among the best at what they do and want to work with peers who challenge them

About The Team:

The successful candidate will be joining the Inseego Digital Marketing team. We’re a fast-growing team of highly skilled and motivated individuals. Our goal is to deliver engaging and delightful digital experiences which ultimately drive lead gen, online sales and brand superiority.

We achieve this through:

Taking educated risks and sharing the learnings from them We empower individuals to execute We work on challenging yet rewarding ideas We grow the digital skills of the wider community In this role you will be gifted with a lot of autonomy and flexibility in your work week as this will be a primarily work from home role with 2 days per week where the team gets together in co-working space in Christchurch.

About the company

Inseego Corp. design and develop fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of things (IIoT) and cloud solutions for service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers. The initial projects within this advertised role will revolve around a subsidiary of Inseego called Ctrack, a fleet management and telematics Saas provider.

Remote work from outside the Christchurch area will be also considered for the right candidate.