The electric car charge point installation and energy tariff user experience is broken.

We need your help to fix it and accelerate the EV transition.

Location: London (flexible: 2 to 5 days/wk in the office)

Contract: Full-time

We're a rapidly growing, early-stage startup. Do you dream about customer experience and jobs to be done? You could be our Product Designer.

This is an ideal opportunity for someone looking to work in a high-velocity, high-impact environment with a fun & friendly culture.

👋 The company

Rightcharge is on a mission to speed up the transition to low-carbon living. We build beautifully simple tech that makes it cleaner, cheaper and easier to go green. With the aim of eliminating 7.5m tonnes of CO2 by 2030 (the same as planting 124 million trees).

Our two products have helped almost 10,000 drivers compare home charge points and connect with our network of installation companies or save over £500 per year by switching to specialist home energy tariffs.

As a result, we're already the recommended partner for charge points and tariffs for some of the biggest car dealerships and leasing companies in the UK.

Revenue-generating since launch, we're now about to take significant investment from people like James Hind, the Founder & CEO of carwow.

You will be the fourth full-time member of the Rightcharge team. Are you smart, ambitious and creative? Keep reading…

(Rightcharge in the media)

⚡ The role

The charge point installation and energy tariff switching process for electric car drivers is severely broken at the moment and we need your help to fix it.

You will own UX & UI design process of a beautiful platform that will facilitate smooth interaction between drivers and charge point installers through charge point comparison, installer selection, quote, payment and installation.

Own the design process of the web-based platform from concept to delivery - while UX will be your focus you're free to choose to work on your own UI or bring in freelance support Problem solve, think big, and explore divergent concepts/ideas while understanding how to converge and build iteratively towards your vision Influence the shape of the product with research and data while executing design work using high quality wireframes, mockups, user journeys, and interactive prototypes Advocate for design by sharing your work and presenting to the CEO & cross-functionally, while being able to precisely articulate design rationale Inspire the rest of the business and our partners by bringing new ideas to the table Collaborate with your technical, commercial and operational team members to create a unified, end-to-end experience Work in the way that works for you and what you're designing, whether that's spending time sketching or jumping straight into pixels and code

👀 What we're looking for

Passion for user experience that can be demonstrated Excellence, you consider yourself in the top 10% of designers that you've met Platform experience, playing a key role in the design of a web-based platform through a large part of the process Entrepreneurial attitude, you'll thrive in a small team, wearing a few hats, bearing a lot of responsibility and moving fast T-shaped skills, familiar with the end-to-end design process: interaction design, visual design and prototyping

⭐️ What we are offering

Very competitive salary Share options (we want the team to have ownership in the business) 26 days paid holiday (plus bank holidays) A nice office environment in Zone 1 or 2 (we're weighing up options; maybe you can help to choose?) Unlimited potential to grow (you'll be design hire #1. If you're the right person, you'll turn the role into something we haven't even imagined yet) Vibrant and inclusive company culture - including our Rightcharge Round-Up every Friday

👫 The team

We're currently a team of three (Founder, Commercial Manager & Operations Manager) with support from people like Stuart Frisby, Design Director at Deliveroo

Two more key hires will be joining shortly after this role (a Lead Engineer and a Marketing Manager)

The team will then continue to grow... (and you'll be one of the originals)

