The Univrs partners with funded start-ups to bring forward-leaning digital products and services to market. We think of ourselves as partners in our client's success and focus on delivering value and innovation across product development, launch, and marketing cycles.

As an agency, we are the new kids in town, but that doesn’t mean we’re new to delivering results for start-ups and global Fortune 500’s alike. We’re built on a backbone of enterprise and start-up success with experience spanning two decades across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Our culture centers around design-led innovation, unapologetic creativity, insight-driven marketing and, commitment to our customer’s success.

The Role:

The Univrs has an immediate opportunity for an experienced UX/UI visual designer to join our growing team. If the following sounds like you, please apply here. We look forward to hearing from qualified candidates!

Requirements:

Applicants must reside in Canada

A minimum of 5 yrs experience working in a dedicated UX/UI role with a focus on visual design

Ability to work across Figma and Adobe XD

Possess a portfolio showing world-class design

Bring an infectious passion for, and deep knowledge of design to projects

Razor-sharp understanding of design principles including typography, color, interaction, usability, information architecture, motion, etc

Ability to collaborate effectively with business stakeholders and technology groups

Act as a design advocate throughout the entire product design/development cycle

Be an effective communicator between business stakeholders, users, and technology groups

Posses the ability to self-manage and motivate

Be an awesome person!

Nice to Haves But Not

Working familiarity of front-end technologies

Ability to write basic HTML, CSS, JS

Basic prototyping skills - Code or tool based

Motion design skills - AfterEffects or other

Be based in Vancouver, BC

Multilingual/Cultural

Benefits:

Competitive salary commensurate with skill and experience Full-health benefits for candidates based in BC 14-days of paid vacation plus flexible time away Awesome people

How To Apply: