Job Details

The UI/UX Designer will combine art and science to design site maps, user flows, experiences, and interfaces. The right person will have respect for intuitive design and platforms that make complex interactions feel simple and easy for the user. The person who takes on this challenge will bring creativity and ingenuity to the websites and mobile applications we create, but should also be comfortable creating design systems that bring consistency to the application of brand ideas.

In this role, you’ll actively bring e-commerce forward-thinking into large restaurant organizations.

We are a fully distributed company, so you can work from anywhere that has good internet. Please include a portfolio with your resume. Any submissions without a portfolio will not be considered.

Role Responsibilities and Requirements

Work with strategy, creative, and technology teams to solve user experience issues

Find opportunities to better address client and user objectives

Review user research and bring insight to improve experiences

Bring creativity and design skills to digital experiences

Portfolio of work designing across multiple platforms, including mobile and web

A minimum of 3 years of experience in experience and interaction design, and a thorough understanding of existing interaction design patterns across web, mobile, and other digital platforms

Ability to demonstrate hands-on work taking user needs and translating them into an experience through a combination of techniques including journey mapping, service blueprinting, content strategy, and wireframing

Proficiency with design software such as Sketch and Figma

Only good humans that are awesome to work with need apply



