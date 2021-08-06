Job Details

Curaytor is in search of a full-time UX Designer to help our product and engineering team develop our newest website platform for our clients. This position requires knowledge of HTML, CSS, Illustrator, Photoshop, and Adobe. If your dream career is a fast-growth company that offers freedom, responsibility, highly competitive pay and benefits, and you are a skilled UX Designer with a proven track record - reach out!

Curaytor is a digital marketing company that helps real estate agents and teams win more listings. We offer the platform, the plan, and the people it takes to grow a real estate business with smarter marketing. We’ve been named one of Inc’s 500 Fastest Growing Companies in America, one of the Orlando Business Journal’s Best Places to work, and featured by companies like Forbes, USA Today, Entrepreneur, and more. Curaytor is made up of ambitious, creative, insightful people who are passionate about doing great work. If that sounds like you, we’d love to talk about ways we can work together.