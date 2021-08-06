Job Details

Thrive with Agiloft

Are you an UX Designer, with a passion for artificial intelligence, who is also successful, motivated, smart, energetic, and looking for a rewarding position in a growing, profitable, and dynamic company?

Agiloft is looking for UX Designers who thrive working with large enterprises in multiple industries, with unique business challenges requiring sophisticated solution design.

POSITION OVERVIEW

Contracts embody the complex and dynamic DNA of an organization’s most critical business relationships. Our product mission is to elevate contracting from document-centric to data-centric, and make contracts universally connected across the enterprise. As a leading Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform, we have a unique opportunity to help businesses discover, understand, manage and leverage these relationships.

The UX Designer will be responsible for leading Visual Design for the Agiloft enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management SaaS platform UI, including key integrations with leading business tools (e.g. Microsoft Office 365, GSuite, Slack, Salesforce, Tableau, etc.).

The ideal candidate will love working on creating visual, pixel-perfect mock-ups of a product and have a deep knowledge of and passion for typography, color, use of space and other graphic design concepts. You will have a strong understanding of both existing and emerging UI design patterns and libraries, and a keen interest in exploring opportunities to incorporate data dashboards, data visualizations and information exploration pathways into complex customer workflows.

Drawing upon your curiosity, insight and expertise, you will work collaboratively with a small team comprised of UX, Product Management and Engineering to creatively solve customer problems. Working in a fast-paced, growing organization, you will welcome change and the opportunity to establish best practices to support customer success -- putting customers at the center of the design process to create experiences that solve difficult problems in a way that users love.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Create a distinctive, compelling and re-usable UI design library - establishing icons, colors and fonts that will be used throughout the product

Use your knowledge of typography, color theory, Gestalt principles and other design concepts to create pleasant and engaging graphical user interfaces

Establish branding guidelines for the product that serves both the brand and your users

Rapidly iterate on high and low-fidelity prototypes to introduce, validate and refine product designs

Create detailed design specifications to enable frontend developers to produce live code

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

3+ years in a User Experience, Information Architecture, Interaction Design, or Visual Design role

Experience creating or contributing to UI style guides and design systems

Proficiency building interface designs using tools such as Adobe Creative Suite, InVision, Adobe XD, Sketch or Figma

Experience creating successful B2B software or SaaS products

Ability to work effectively in a remote-work environment

Willingness to travel up to 20% of the time to participate in on-site customer workshops

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS