All Jobs
Job Details

Web Designer

Copy

We are hiring a designer with experience in branding, web, and user-experience design. We’re looking for quick, ambitious, creative person who is driven to make high performing designs in a collaborative environment.

Experience and Abilities

  • Minimum 1-2 years of experience designing brand systems that extend from identity to digital collateral to website designs
  • Thorough competency working in Adobe Creative Suite and Figma
  • Ability to thoughtfully navigate collaboration and iteration with a diverse team
  • Ability to interpret and contribute to high-level strategy and apply it to the task at hand
  • Ability to ask questions when you're not sure of the brief
  • Ability to successfully manage multiple projects simultaneously, handle a fast-paced work environment and changing priorities


Apply for this position
Blind Ferret
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Freelance
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Aug 06, 2021
You might also like
  1. Remote Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire Remote Designers
Apply for this position