Job Details

About Bount

Bount is a new venture-backed startup flipping the traditional consumer marketplace model on its head. We're democratizing influence and disrupting markets ranging from the creator & gig economies to crowdfunding. We just closed a venture seed round of financing from investors whose portfolios include Airbnb, Hinge, Robinhood, SoundCloud, and more, and we’re seeking ambitious and motivated humans to join us on this epic startup journey.

🇺🇸 Work from anywhere in the U.S. – Bount is a distributed remote-first team (U.S. residents only).

⭐️ Be a founding member – Join a small but elite team already consisting of serial entrepreneurs, prior venture-backed startup founders, PhDs, patent-holders, and lifelong builders and creators.

❤️ Lots of benefits and perks – Health insurance, options, vacation time, custom battle stations, and more.

😎 Work with pros – Join a culture that values respect and professionalism as much as innovation and output.

About The Role

As Lead Product Designer, you will be Bount’s first fulltime design hire responsible for designing experiences that delight the users of our web and mobile apps, and beyond (emails, graphics, etc.). You will be individually responsible for creating the foundation of Bount’s user experience and fundamental to Bount’s launch. For gifted designers seeking a challenging and highly rewarding startup experience, look no further.

What You'll Do

Work across the organization to design user experiences for the Bount desktop and mobile web app.

Define Bount’s aesthetic, design principles, branding, and design patterns.

Conduct user interviews and data analysis to understand and improve the Bount user experience.

Help decide what to build and why it’s important.

Assist the organization in the creation of assets and on-the-fly design input.

Help build and manage the design team as we grow.

Be a design leader working to evangelize great design across every applicable company decision.

What You Bring

Experience as a UX/UI designer on a collaborative team, ideally with prior leadership experience.

Able to translate the product vision into meaningful experiences for users.

Capable of conducting user research and analyzing and interpreting findings for product design.

Can define the design process, communicate it to stakeholders, and accurately scope your work

A portfolio of outstanding original designs and prior work examples.

You’re a UI/UX generalist capable of exceptional execution across all phases of design.

Ambition, curiosity, initiative, speed, attention to detail, and self-management.

Bonus: prior experience designing consumer and social experiences.

Compensation

Competitive early-stage startup salary that will raise with each funding round (next round in ~9 months)

Equity

Medical, dental, and vision insurance

Paid time off

🔥 To Apply 🔥

Qualified candidates, please send your resumé and a link to your online portfolio to careers@bount.com.