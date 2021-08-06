Job Details
Social Media Art Director
Responsibilities:
- Create smart, compelling, creative solutions across a wide array of integrated branding touchpoints, including motion graphics, video, and social media assets.
- Collaborate with Social Media Content Director, Social Media Manager and Social Media Director to strategize creative approaches for every campaign and project across organic social media, paid ads and online activations.
- Lead social creative design meetings with copywriters, artists, and content strategists to concept specific creative executions within each project and campaign.
- Participate in campaign concept meetings with the creative department and lead creative implementation of campaigns through social mediums.
- Lead mobile content creation efforts through concepting, capturing and production.
- Create storyboards for use in design review with the client.
- Communicate expected issues, opportunities and ideas when approaching projects or tasks.
- Provide production assistance to the creative department and other social media artists as needed.
- Oversee the Associate Digital Art Director and Digital Designer in development of social media campaign material, providing guidance and education for professional development where needed
- Remain up to date on new social creative technologies and trends and lead implementation for clients
Job Specifications/Qualifications:
- 5+ years of experience at an Advertising Agency/Design Studio/Branding Firm
- You must provide a strong creative portfolio demonstrating good use of typography, interactive design, and animation
- Bachelor's degree in graphic design or related field preferred and/or relative experience with advertising/marketing agency.
- Expert knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite products
- Experience creating motion graphics in professional setting using Adobe After Effects with knowledge of best practices
- Ability to efficiently edit video and footage using Adobe Premiere Pro
- Ability to effectively organize workload and prioritize based on project deadlines
- An expert understanding of ad formats across all primary social channels
Not required, but a plus:
- Experience developing social media-specific shot lists for video shoots
- Experience providing art direction as needed on creative and social media video shoots
Employment Type:
· Full Time
· Little Rock Office
Compensation and Benefits:
- Competitive salary commensurate with experience
- Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP)
- Annual profit-sharing bonus
- 401-K savings plan
- Generous insurance plans available (health, dental, life insurance, AD&D, short-term and long-term disability)
- Paid time off
- Company paid holidays
- Paid parking
Apply:
Qualified candidates send resume, electronic portfolio, and references to employment@cjrw.com.