Senior Visual Designer

LOCATION: DC / Northern Virginia/ Maryland/ Remote-US

At theCut, we build technology for the culture. We’re shaping up the men's grooming experience, building tools that empower and embolden people to live their best lives. With over 9 million appointments booked, a community of tens of thousands of barbers, and over 1 million users, we are the go-to platform for all things men's hair.

We welcome people from all backgrounds who want the opportunity to create a future where everyone looks and feel their best. If you’re curious, passionate, collaborative, and want to join a culture that challenges you to be the best you, come work with us, and let’s inspire confidence and clean cuts, together.

The Role

We are looking for a talented Senior Visual Designer to enhance our product's online presence with eye-catching and professional graphic designs. As a visual designer, you will consult with the team to determine design requirements, submit draft concepts for approval, and develop the designs in a way that incorporates feedback from the team.

To be successful as a Senior Visual Designer, you should exhibit experience in visual design, animation/motion graphics and the ability to contribute creative expertise to brainstorming sessions. Outstanding visual designers are team players who apply their creativity to varied design requirements.

The Responsibilities

Consulting with the Creative Director, product and marketing teams and determining visual design preferences and expectations.

Work within brand guidelines to create layouts that reinforce theCut's style or voice through its visual touch-points

Designing original graphics with unique colors, shapes, and typography.

Animating logos, illustrations or text in a way that feels on brand.

Enhancing digital images, including the application of contrasts and gradients.

Submitting visual design concepts for brainstorming and approval in a timely manner.

Meeting with the project team for feedback and editing designs, when required.

Developing concepts to uniformly integrate logos and brand images to other products and platforms, including social media.

Keeping track of advancements in visual design technologies and applications, as well as industry trends.

You will need to be able to do the following:

Product Related Designs

Illustrations

Empty states

In-app advertisements / alerts

Logos

Icons

Infographics

Marketing Designs

Social Media ads

Case Studies

Pitch Decks

Shirt Designs

Trade Show Booths graphics

Email designs

Infographics

Graphics for video

Animation

Animate logos

Animate illustrations

Animate text

General Duties

Source imagery

Resize assets for different devices

What We're Looking For

Bachelor’s or associate degree in graphic design, visual arts, or similar.

4-6 years of experience as a visual designer, or similar.

A complete portfolio of visual design examples.

Advanced proficiency in visual design software, such as Adobe Creative Suite's InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator.

Exceptional creative abilities as reflected in original visual designs.

Extensive experience in determining visual design preferences and meeting deadlines.

Exceptional ability to collaborate on visual design projects and integrate feedback.

Proficiency in keeping up with visual design technologies and industry trends.

Excellent communication skills.

Required Tools

These are the tools that you will need to be proficient in:

Adobe Creative Cloud (photoshop, illustrator, indesign)

Animation Software (Motion or Adobe After Effects or similar)

Video Editing (Final Cut Pro preferred but Adobe Premiere or similar works too)

Zeplin (for showcasing mock ups)

Sketch (UX/UI Software)

Slack

Vecteezy = you'll have access to all the graphics

BENEFITS

Great medical, dental, and vision insurance options

Student loan repayment plan

401(k) plan to help save for your future

Unlimited paid time off

Health and wellness stipend

Free lunch and snacks

Free company swag

Free haircuts through theCut

theCut is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer that proudly pursues and hires a diverse workforce. theCut does not make hiring or employment decisions on the basis of race, color, religion or religious belief, ethnic or national origin, nationality, sex, gender, gender-identity, sexual orientation, disability, age, military or veteran status, or any other basis protected by applicable local, state, or federal laws or prohibited by Company policy. theCut also strives for a healthy and safe workplace and strictly prohibits harassment of any kind. theCut adheres to all relevant state laws and local ordinances, and its internal policy, theCut will also consider for employment qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.