Thank you for checking out our job posting. We are looking for an awesome Senior Product Designer to join the Product team at Sprinque. We are building the first B2B checkout platform, to drive digital B2B commerce. We are building our platform from the ground up to redefine how SMEs across Europe pay for purchases. We are an early stage venture and are launching the first version of our platform, with our pilot B2B merchants and marketplaces, this summer.

We have global ambitions and this is where we need your help! We are looking for a Senior Product Designer who can help us create easy-to-use and frictionless payment experiences for business users. You will work closely together with the co-founders and our engineering team to shape the future of our platform and how users interact with our services. We are looking for someone who is eager to learn, who can iterate quickly, who can solve problems on the fly, and who is obsessed with crafting the best possible customer experiences.

Some further information on Sprinque and the role:

**WHO WE ARE**

At the core, we are a global-minded co-founding team (Dutch CPO, Mexican-American CEO & Indian CTO). We met during the Antler program in Amsterdam about 9 months ago and founded Sprinque in early 2021 with funding from Antler. We take pride in our diversity and highly value diverse ways of thinking and problem solving. What ties us together is our global ambition to make an impact, to always continue learning, and to build something our customers love and value deeply. We are now expanding our team, looking for teammates who love to question the status quo, seek out tough challenges and are comfortable with the uncomfortable. It is even in our name; the “que” in Sprinque literally stands for questioning!

**LOCATION**

We are building our first talent hub in the free-spirited city of Amsterdam and will expand to other locations in Europe over time. If you are not currently based in The Netherlands, we would still love to hear from you, as we are a remote-friendly company, with a flexible working policy that accommodates onsite and remote teams alike. Remote team members may need to travel to Amsterdam from time-to-time to engage face-to-face with the rest of the Sprinque team.

**ABOUT YOU**

You are a skilled interaction designer. You love to study target users and their requirements, to understand the root cause of friction preventing business buyers from completing transactions, and to add realistic contexts and insights to the design process. You love adopting various methods to uncover problems and opportunities, and to turn this valuable information into great UX/UI designs.

You value collaboration. You understand that creating a digital experience is a team sport, and you enjoy working as part of a tight-knit team. You’re happy to pitch in and help the team, whether by reviewing products and features, pairing with front-end developers on a problem, or just thinking about how to solve the challenges we’re facing.

You can balance lots of concerns. You’re used to having to balance multiple concerns, including customer demands, performance, A/B tests, UX research, accessibility, code quality, a rapidly changing ecosystem of languages and modules - the list goes on. You enjoy the challenge of balancing those demands while still completing tasks.

**ABOUT THE ROLE**

As Sprinque’s Senior Product Designer, you will own interaction design within the business. These are just some things where we could really use your help with:

* Work with B2B merchants and marketplaces to understand their needs and motivations when it comes to payments and financial services.

* Develop personas for B2B buyers and merchants, across different industries.

* Create user flows, storyboards, prototypes and wireframes for different digital B2B payment and checkout experiences.

* Create simple and effective visual designs for our tools and services.

* Create seamless design elements, which can be embedded within different user flows on B2B marketplaces.

Ultimately, we are looking to redefine how B2B merchants sell and businesses pay for those transactions; this will require engaging and effective interaction experiences.

**APPLY**

If you are interested in shaping and designing the future of digital B2B payments and commerce, please apply and submit your portfolio to Mark Holleman (Chief Product Officer @Sprinque) at mark@sprinque.com