Job Details

Design Director

Who are we? Brand Apart is a brand and marketing agency wholly dedicated to creating new, bold, and unconventional ways for people to love brands. We do the enriching work of getting to know our partners and the people they reach. We challenge assumptions. We push past preconceptions. Brand Apart seeks to build up partners and, in turn, build ourselves.

We think deeply, seek to build lasting relationships, and create with beautiful intentionality. As a team, we share a passion for telling brand stories that not only get noticed, but create a connection and incite a response. Above all else, Brand Apart strives to exhibit our core values within every pixel and interaction – Curiosity, Drive, Brilliance and Care.

Our values can be felt throughout our culture. They push us forward. More importantly, they are found within each member at Brand Apart:

Curiosity: We are fascinated by people, culture and ideas. Asking questions - lots of them. Looking for connections. Always learning.

Drive: We get it done. Combining passion with determination. Initiating and owning. Setting and surpassing goals every day.

Brilliance: We use our talent to create work that brings more color to the world. Turning initial sparks into remarkable ideas and experiences.

Care: We demonstrate genuine care for one another. Putting others before yourself. Practicing humility. Doing great work and having a blast doing it.

What we’re looking for...

A Designer Director that brings leadership, experience, talent, technique, and an unflinching pursuit of excellence. Clear communication, flexibility, and a desire to be the design voice both internally and externally are critical to this position’s success. A master in design thinking, graphic systems, typography, iconography, color, pattern, and form, this role requires a track record of stellar work with a drive to hone skills, experiment with new tools, and think beyond the screen.

The Designer Director will lead, ideate and execute identity systems, environmental designs, digital channel assets, corporate presentations, etc, alongside other designers, video, producers, strategists, and senior leadership. This role must also work closely leading clients, creative partners, and vendors.

As Senior Designer you’ll...

Direct, collaborate and execute design

Provide leadership on the Design Team by nurturing talent through clear direction, constructive feedback and passing on knowledge and expertise

Utilize Design thinking and theory related to brand and brand strategy

Lead the development of the brand design process in conjunction with strategy team

See projects through from ideation to creation, including asset production and launch

Concept and create graphic systems for large scale events and digital experiences

Design visual identity systems for a diverse set of brands

Work closely with project managers and other Designers to ensure deadlines are met and all deliverables are in line with client goals & expectations

Work with outside partners and vendors, e.g. printers, photographers, illustrators, and other creative partners to communicate client needs and get the work done Present to clients, explaining the design process and why the solution works Adhere to and protect all client brand standards

Travel occasionally (client meetings, site visits, inspiration trips)

Develop detailed creative briefs – in collaboration with our strategy and design teams as well as the client’s team – to ensure solid understanding of client’s goals and objectives

We’d love to hear from you if you have...

8+ years Experience in a design studio or agency environment (or comparable area)

Bachelor’s Degree in design or fine arts (or comparable experience) Outstanding multi-disciplinary design talent with great attention to detail

A diverse portfolio of previous client work, showcasing a strategic and creative approach

Clear understanding of visual systems and an enthusiasm for creating visual narratives

A solid core design competency, including drawing/sketching, typography, ideation, color theory, use of texture, spacing, scale, visual presentation development, and layout

Effective time management and a track record of meeting deadlines

The ability to communicate and collaborate with team members across disciplines (e.g. Strategy, Events, Video)

Experience or demonstrated interest in the application of environmental design Expert knowledge of industry-standard software (Adobe CC, Keynote, etc.)

A strong, independent work ethic, takes direction well with minimal supervision Understand and embrace a small, entrepreneurial culture in Atlanta, GA

A passion for showing care to your clients, colleagues and the work you do, no matter how big or small the task.

A plus: Applied experience or interest in 3D Design and/or motion graphics

This is a full-time salaried position based in Atlanta, GA and commensurate with experience. We’re accepting applications from candidates currently residing in the United States. We value diversity at our company and are committed to building a colorful, inclusive and passionate team.

Sound like a fit? Let’s talk!

Visit us at brand-apart.com to learn more or send CV to Steve Swanson @ Steve.swanson@brand-apart.com