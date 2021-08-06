Job Details

Mimi Hearing Technologies is looking for a Brand and Digital Designer (f/m/d) with a passion for design and creative thinking. As a designer at Mimi, you will work closely with our brand, sales and marketing team, to elevate our global brand and optimize all marketing materials across a variety of channels and environments.

You will be responsible for ensuring a strategic and seamless brand experience and have the opportunity to take ownership and develop our marketing design function. You will also bring a mix of creativity, B2B & B2C marketing experience, and possess a successful track record of collaborating with others to produce exceptional work. Candidates must submit a portfolio that demonstrates extensive design skills and experience to be considered for this role.

As our Brand and Digital Designer (f/m/d), your daily tasks will include the creation and production of brand and promotion campaigns, including social media imagery and videos. You will...

Lead all phases of the design process from a design strategy, to research, conception, prototyping, execution, and analysis

Be responsible for building unforgettable brand experiences on the web including website, product launch experiences, sales enablement, landing pages, social and digital marketing campaigns, etc

Oversee all brand, graphic and motion design projects from conception to delivery, in alignment with the marketing and sales team

Collaborate with Content and Brand Marketing, and others, to establish a clear and concise brand voice, tone, and visual personality

Own the creative development of all marketing materials including websites, printed materials, event collateral, digital and social media content

Drive creative discussions with the team

Ensure all visual content is in line with the Mimi Brand and be an advocate for consistent and cohesive design throughout the company

What you bring to the table

5+ years of Digital Designer experience

A rich portfolio that shows your creativity in design as well as ideas for online marketing and brand communication

Passion for giving and receiving thoughtful critique

Strong understanding of contemporary technology platforms and emerging technologies

Strong understanding of human-centred design

Experience with video editing and working with various social media channels

Proficient with design software, i.e. Adobe Creative Cloud, and modern social media content creation tools

Ability to break down ideas and proposals and communicate effectively to the team

NICE TO HAVE:

Bachelor's degree in fine art, graphic design, or similar discipline

What we offer

A top-calibre, diverse and international team of dedicated domain experts

Flexible working and full responsibility for your own projects

Remote working opportunities and equipment delivered to your home

Company laptop

Yearly education budget and a company culture that nourishes personal growth

Modern office working equipment plus plenty of audio perks and cool toys to try out

Weekly company meals, team-building events, and an annual summer event

Flexible holiday policy

Monthly Lieferando credit

The opportunity to make an impact on an untapped market and contribute to the development of a truly innovative product and company

Corporate benefits program with over 100 discounts for gyms, travel etc.

Bi-weekly live streamed yoga sessions





Find out more about us on our website: http://mimi.io





Please add your portfolio to the application





DISCLAIMER

We know that some people have a tendency not to apply to jobs unless they meet 100% of the requirements. However, if you think that this job is great for you then please, send in your application!





About us

Our mission at Mimi is to give everyone the best possible hearing experience and protect your hearing health. We are the world’s leading provider of hearing-based audio personalization and digital hearing test technologies. Our team has developed a biologically-inspired and proprietary audio processing technology that knows how well you hear in order to personalize your listening experience and prevent hearing damage. Mimi’s technology can be integrated into consumer electronics devices, such as headphones, smartphones, TVs, in-flight entertainment systems and a range of systems and platforms.

Find out more about our team and working culture to imagine yourself as our next Mimian here.