Senior Product Designer

BRYTER is the leading no-code platform enabling experts to automate decision making knowledge. Our intuitive toolbox enables professionals to build, manage and sell interactive applications without programming skills. It helps law and consulting firms, banks, as well as corporates and public bodies across the globe to digitize and scale their services.

Core to this experience is our Editor platform. Encompassing how BRYTER customers build within the platform, the Editor is responsible for the direct interactions that our customers need to solve their use cases. If no-code had an IDE, this would be it.

We are growing this team to not only improve this experience, but extend it—there are new avenues of building that need to be explored, and new IDE-like features that need to be enabled, all while keeping them accessible for no-code builders.

What you will do

Realize the future of no-code.

We’re expanding what it means to build something, made up of many parts, to be used by many people, without a single line of code. You’ll help us ask the right questions to define what that future looks like.

Shape our strategy.

Designers partner with product managers to understand what problems we’re solving and how we might get clarity to get to a solution. Every person on the team has a voice to ask “what if” and shape what no-code means for people using BRYTER.

Design a new system (with the help of a design system).

You own your projects from question through to implementation. At BRYTER, you do what makes sense. As a designer, we see this including generating ideas, collaborating with teammates and stakeholders, crafting wireframes, mockups, and prototypes to bring the idea into reality. You do what will bring you and the team forward, if that includes artifacts or documentation.

We’re proud of our evolving design system, Bliss. You’ll use Bliss to bring concepts to life for our team and customers. The system is growing, so you’ll also have the opportunity to give feedback and shape the system we all use.

Bring all perspectives into our process.

The people who use BRYTER are passionate about what it enables them to do. You’ll work closely with our customer success managers and customers to understand their goals and how they can be achieved in BRYTER. As a designer, you’ll bring these perspectives into your team’s work.

You’ll spend time with engineering to understand technical constraints and make decisions together about the best way to implement ideas of all sizes.

Help our design team thrive.

The design culture at BRYTER is owned and shaped by the entire design team. You’ll regularly contribute to critiques, pair with other designers, and host workshops.

What we are looking for

You’re an experienced Product Designer.

You can show, tell, or show-and-tell us how you’ve approached product design problems for new and/or existing products.

Bonus: You have experience on enterprise products.

You think and solve in systems.

When you approach a problem, you see it within the context of the whole product and the company strategy. In this role, your work will draw connections between different parts of the product. You will shape the structure of our product and, as a result, how people who use BRYTER understand it.

You love deep conceptual problems.

We regularly find ourselves in a space that’s new for no-code platforms and the people who use BRYTER. As a product designer, you will work in this space and help us find the way forward.

You have experience working with fuzzy questions and running a discovery phase to get to a refined problem statement. You gather feedback intentionally, ask questions openly, and sythesize input for actionable next steps.

Chase clarity.

We’ve grown as a product and a team in the last year and we’re not slowing down. Things are continually evolving, from the ideas and actions of the whole BRYTER team. We’re looking for people who can sit with ambiguity and ask tough questions to bring us towards clarity.

Bonus: You have experience communicating and collaborating with a remote team.

Inclusive design.

Your design process is inclusive from the start. We’re learning as a team in this space and hope you can help us improve how we approach problems and generate ideas. You have experience considering designs from the perspective of inclusivity as well as product strategy and priorities.

You design with your team—the whole team.

Your BRYTER team will be a collaborative group. We enjoy finding new ways to collaborate on tricky problems, early in discovery and far into implementation. You have experience bringing different disciplines together to generate and validate ideas.

You have experience with code.

You understand how software gets built, because you’ve done it yourself or been very involved. You understand how IDEs, source control, and continuous integration all contribute to making good products. Perhaps you have even been curious about how different programming languages get the same thing done.

Icing on the cake

We’re looking to expand our expertise in the design team and product team. If the following topics are something you love, tell us about them.

UX Writing

Design systems

Visual design

Quantitative research

Benefits of working with us

Besides offering a welcoming, human-centred, flexible, all-remote workplace, we offer some perks to our workers.

Learning, conferences & training

We view continuous learning and professional development as indispensable. Therefore we provide you with a generous, yearly training and conference budget that you can use at your own discretion.

Home-office grant

Furthermore, as an all-remote company we care that your workplace at home is safe and healthy. And so we provide a yearly allowance that you can spend on items to equip a more productive and healthy working space for you.

Co-working budget

If working from a co-working space is something that you do sometimes, then we’re happy to support that with a monthly budget.

ESOP − Employee stock ownership program

We offer optional participation in our employee stock ownership program.

Multiple studies have found that women/non-binary people on average seek to match a high percentage of a role’s requirements before applying.

We encourage everyone to apply, even if they feel they might not fulfill all listed requirements fully. We’d like you to give us a chance and to evaluate your skills and experience. We’re curious to hear from you and about what you believe you’d bring to the role and the team.

For people living with disabilities, chronic illnesses, or neurodiversity, adjustments and support can make a decisive difference in the interviewing process. Please let us know if you need any accommodations (specific tools, more time, additional breaks etc.) and feel comfortable disclosing this, and we’ll do our best to meet them.