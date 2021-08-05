UI / UX Designer
We are looking for a senior UI / UX Designer to work remotely as a member of our product development team. Be part of a team bringing a revolutionary telemedicine product to market, and see your work impact millions.
You will be a key participant in integrating and improving existing UI/UX designs for both web applications and Android/iOS. As part of the product scrum team, you will help incorporate common look-and-feel elements and establish the design philosophy so customers feel like they are in a single, cohesive environment.
This is currently set as contract work, but we are interested in moving the right candidate to a full-time, permanent position.
Team Requirements
- Perform all job responsibilities in alignment with core values and mission of the organization
- Adhere to the highest legal, ethical, and moral standards to facilitate an environment of respect, drive, innovation, and creativity
- Promote a positive workspace, with support for an inclusive and diverse workforce, to enable each team member to be their authentic self
Qualifications
- 3-5 years of experience in web and mobile application UI/UX design (required)
- 3-5 years of experience in scrum-based team as UI/UX, working with stories to clearly define UI/UX needs (required)
- Understanding of web-optimization techniques (required)
- Experience in various web frameworks/technology (HTML, javascript, CSS, Bootstrap, etc.) (required)
- Knowledge of best practices around low-friction mobile and web user interfaces (required)
- Knowledge of iOS and Android application UIs (HIG, Material, Material You, etc.) (required)
- Previous experience in a scrum environment (required)
- Ability to transmit/share designs with software engineers to facilitate efficient design changes in code (required)
- Working knowledge of web ADA/A11y concerns and solutions (strongly preferred)
- Comfort in leading self-directed UI research, as well as user-acceptance experiments (strongly preferred)
- Consultant/agency experience
Skills
- Strong communication skills
- Excellent organization skills, with strong attention to detail
- Knowledge of HTML, CSS 3, javascript, Bootstrap, etc., plus how to leverage tools to express the best UI/UX
- Focus on the customer to provide an experience you are proud of
- Able to think through challenges from conception to completion
- Willingness to seek out precision if given ambiguous details
- Passionate learner with strong desire to continuously improve knowledge in UI/UXareas
- Willing to work in multiple roles to assist the scrum team as needed
- Able to comfortably react to priority changes