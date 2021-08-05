Job Details

We are looking for a senior UI / UX Designer to work remotely as a member of our product development team. Be part of a team bringing a revolutionary telemedicine product to market, and see your work impact millions.

You will be a key participant in integrating and improving existing UI/UX designs for both web applications and Android/iOS. As part of the product scrum team, you will help incorporate common look-and-feel elements and establish the design philosophy so customers feel like they are in a single, cohesive environment.

This is currently set as contract work, but we are interested in moving the right candidate to a full-time, permanent position.

Team Requirements

Perform all job responsibilities in alignment with core values and mission of the organization

Adhere to the highest legal, ethical, and moral standards to facilitate an environment of respect, drive, innovation, and creativity

Promote a positive workspace, with support for an inclusive and diverse workforce, to enable each team member to be their authentic self

Qualifications

3-5 years of experience in web and mobile application UI/UX design (required)

3-5 years of experience in scrum-based team as UI/UX, working with stories to clearly define UI/UX needs (required)

Understanding of web-optimization techniques (required)

Experience in various web frameworks/technology (HTML, javascript, CSS, Bootstrap, etc.) (required)

Knowledge of best practices around low-friction mobile and web user interfaces (required)

Knowledge of iOS and Android application UIs (HIG, Material, Material You, etc.) (required)

Previous experience in a scrum environment (required)

Ability to transmit/share designs with software engineers to facilitate efficient design changes in code (required)

Working knowledge of web ADA/A11y concerns and solutions (strongly preferred)

Comfort in leading self-directed UI research, as well as user-acceptance experiments (strongly preferred)

Consultant/agency experience

Skills

Strong communication skills

Excellent organization skills, with strong attention to detail

Knowledge of HTML, CSS 3, javascript, Bootstrap, etc., plus how to leverage tools to express the best UI/UX

Focus on the customer to provide an experience you are proud of

Able to think through challenges from conception to completion

Willingness to seek out precision if given ambiguous details

Passionate learner with strong desire to continuously improve knowledge in UI/UXareas

Willing to work in multiple roles to assist the scrum team as needed

Able to comfortably react to priority changes



