Senior Graphic Designer

Job Details

Job Overview

As a Senior Designer at Plex you will be responsible for developing the design aesthetic for the Plex brand, leading and managing projects, and creating content with the highest level of quality. You will consistently strive to offer creative solutions, ensure brand continuity and actively seek ways to push boundaries within a competitive industry. Enthusiasm, collaboration and commitment should drive your focus in creating work that moves the dial and challenges the status quo. We’re a small, remote team – so everyone here makes a huge impact. This full time position reports to the Group Creative Director.





What you’ll do

Lead and own creative projects while working closely with the Creative Directors.

Develop design concepts that are well-thought-out and deliver against the creative brief.

Create and deliver assets for digital marketing channels including emails, paid media, social media, partner assets, and website updates.

Design assets based on Plex's brand guidelines and existing design equity while finding new and exciting ways to expand our visual language in the digital space.

Partner closely with Marketing, Creative Director, and engineers to understand strategy, business goals, timelines, planning, to inform your designs from concept to execution.

Work effectively with all members of the organization.

Imagine new ways of bringing digital experiences to life through interaction and content.

Stay current on the competitive landscape, including email marketing and social campaigns, to differentiate Plex within a quickly growing market.





What you bring to the table

6 - 8 years of experience at an agency or in-house.

BFA in Design or comparable experience.

A killer design aesthetic and an exciting portfolio of design projects to showcase it.

The ability to articulate and support design decisions in creative meetings.

A self-starter mentality and knowledge of how to create something from nothing.

Creative thinking that translates strategic and marketing needs into design work.

Extensive experience with digital design and designing for social media.

Excitement around emerging technologies and a drive to continue learning and experimenting.

The ability to juggle multiple tasks, prioritize effectively, and meet deadlines.

You care about the work and the people you work with and enjoy solving complex and interesting work challenges.

High proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite and familiarity with Figma.





Bonus points for

Entertainment industry experience

Email development, Wordpress, or HTML skills

UI design experience

Motion Graphics and video design experience





Who we are

Plex is a global streaming media platform that gives millions of customers around the world the freedom to enjoy all the content they love in one simple, beautiful app. We’re on a mission to become the world’s largest and most active community for movies and TV shows, where people help each other discover, curate, enjoy, and share all of their favorite content, every single day. Yes, that’s a really audacious vision, but we all believe we can get there.





What sets us apart

We are the largest independent streaming platform built by a global team of employees who are fanatically passionate about delivering the highest quality, most unified, and user-friendliest entertainment experience possible.

We have always been a distributed organization, with people making great things happen in nearly 20 different countries and 11 time zones.

While we are headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, the vast majority of our employees are 100% remote, with in-person off-sites to bring team members together a few times a year.

We are passionate about our mission and we work hard, while still providing flexibility around a schedule that works for you.

We love what we’re building and our user community is an integral part of our development process. We actively engage with customers to understand what is working, what they want more of, and how we can be better.

We are committed to improving the communities where we live and work with charitable contributions, partnerships, and service.





What we value

Kindness, humility, and helpfulness

Speed, creativity, and agility

Ownership

Healthy debate

Our remote culture

Giving back

Balance





Benefits

Monthly wellness stipend

Unlimited time off

Paid parental leave

Hardware stipend

Flextime, work from anywhere

Comprehensive health insurance (medical/dental/vision) (US employees)

Stock Options

401k (US employees)

Plex for the Planet community service opportunities





Sound interesting? We're looking for a Senior Designer who is ready to join us to have a material impact in Plex's growth and success.





Plex is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer and is committed to building an inclusive and diverse workforce. We do not discriminate based on race, ethnicity, color, ancestry, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability, veteran status, genetic information, marital status or any other classification protected by applicable discrimination laws.