Senior Product Designer, Design Systems

Dapper Labs is looking for a Product Designer to focus on Design Systems. An established system is well defined, organized, maintained, and the foundation for a successful design organization. You will join a Dapper Sports team with the mission to create seamless and fun experiences defining the future of sports entertainment and fandom. In this role, you will be focusing on the tactical work of building out system components and ensuring they meet the needs of products and sites that they are intended for. Our work is collaborative and fast-paced; our culture thrives on the principle of continuous learning and development. Every day you will work with a world-class team to defy the limits of what audiences can expect from our products.

The system is ever-evolving; existing components require updates as new ones are added. For this role, striking a proper balance between form and function is as important as aiming for simplicity and polish. The impact of a system is far-reaching, but the team behind it is lean. The ideal candidate has prior experience working on one or more similar initiatives and brings first-hand insight.





About the Role:

Partner with team stakeholders to define, strategize and execute on system assets.

Build and document patterns and visual layouts.

Maintain a fully functional UI kit; from high-level concepts to detailed UI components.

Collaborate with the Creative team to execute on high-calibre assets.

Experience contributing to design systems including component design, documentation, and education.

Work directly with the Design and Creative team while reporting to Dapper Labs’ Sr. Director of Design.





A little about you:

Prior experience working on and/or owning a design system.

Proficient in Figma, Sketch, OmniGraffle, Photoshop, or similar tools.

Comfortable distilling complex technical problems into simple elegant solutions.

Well-versed in emerging patterns and best practices.

Passion for process and strategy.

Understanding of layouts, type, color and style guides.

Strong communication, collaboration and creative problem-solving skills.

Peer to peer marketplaces, gaming, social or sports for web/and mobile apps experience is a major plus.

Experience scaling products through constant learning and experimentation in fast-paced and rapidly changing industries.

Inspiring portfolio that demonstrates your experience.





More about Dapper Labs:

Dapper Labs is the world's first blockchain entertainment company. We are the creators of industry-leading experiences including CryptoKitties and NBA Top Shot, as well as Dapper Wallet, the simplest way to manage your assets and use the blockchain. We are also the original developers behind Flow, a new decentralized blockchain designed from the ground up for scalability and ease of use.

Our mission at Dapper Labs is to make the world a more open, empowering, and enjoyable place through consumer adoption of decentralized technologies. We have raised over $350M from leading VCs including Fred Wilson (USV) and Chris Dixon as well as Venrock, Samsung, Google Ventures, Coatue, NBA players, and global artists, among others. Dapper Labs partners include the NBA and NBPA, the NFL-PA, Ubisoft, Warner Music, Turner, Dr. Seuss, Genies, and the UFC, as well as 100+ others.

Visit our website to learn even more about Dapper Labs, including information about benefits and perks.