Senior Product Designer (Dapper Sports)

Job Details

Dapper Labs is looking for a Senior Product Designer who wants to make a mark on the sports industry with a brand new tech forward product. You will join a Dapper Sports team with the mission to create seamless and fun experiences defining the future of sports entertainment and fandom. For this role, you must enjoy executing on world class solutions to shape our experiences for our users. Our work is collaborative and fast-paced; our culture thrives on the principle of continuous learning and development. Every day you will work with a world-class team to defy the limits of what audiences can expect from our products.





About the role:

Utilize your full range of product design and user interface design skills, from ideation with product managers to working with engineers implementing your detailed mocks, to produce best-in-class UX/UI that helps define a new category of collecting.

Drive tangible improvements for users, addressing their biggest concerns, and deliver compelling experiences that will have sports fans and collectors sharing with their inner circle.

Create customer-centred designs that incorporate customer feedback, user research, data, design trends from industry leaders, and technical constraints.

Develop scalable and flexible design frameworks to maintain clean and simple designs and customer interactions.

Advocate for design by sharing your work and presenting cross-functionally, while being able to precisely articulate design rationale.

Balance the speed, quality, and consistency of design with thoughtful consideration to design versioning to deliver user value with every build.

Collaborate with the Creative team to execute on high-calibre assets.

Work directly with the Design and Creative team while reporting to Dapper Labs’ Sr. Director of Design.





A little about you:

4+ years in UX/Product Design.

Peer-to-peer marketplaces, gaming, social or sports for web/and mobile apps experience is a major plus.

Experience scaling products through constant learning and experimentation in fast-paced and rapidly changing industries.

Track record of creating seamless customer journeys using design thinking and agile, iterative product development processes.

Experience deconstructing complex design challenges and transforming them into simple intuitive solutions, both directly and through a team.

An entrepreneurial mindset and a passion for using emerging technology and data and user insights to solve unmet user needs.

Inspiring portfolio that demonstrates experience managing design processes, design projects, supporting design systems, working through complex user flows, and shipping products that are functional, intuitive and visually compelling.





More about Dapper Labs:

Dapper Labs is the world's first blockchain entertainment company. We are the creators of industry-leading experiences including CryptoKitties and NBA Top Shot, as well as Dapper Wallet, the simplest way to manage your assets and use the blockchain. We are also the original developers behind Flow, a new decentralized blockchain designed from the ground up for scalability and ease of use.

Our mission at Dapper Labs is to make the world a more open, empowering, and enjoyable place through consumer adoption of decentralized technologies. We have raised over $350M from leading VCs including Fred Wilson (USV) and Chris Dixon as well as Venrock, Samsung, Google Ventures, Coatue, NBA players, and global artists, among others. Dapper Labs partners include the NBA and NBPA, the NFL-PA, Ubisoft, Warner Music, Turner, Dr. Seuss, Genies, and the UFC, as well as 100+ others.

Visit our website to learn even more about Dapper Labs, including information about benefits and perks.