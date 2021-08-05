Product Designer UI / UX

Job Details

Product Designer

Our direct client is one of the leaders of the hospitality industry. They are currently looking for an experienced Product Designer to join their team and build useful, usable, beautiful and delightful experiences.

The position is a direct full-time hire based out of Las Vegas, NV, and is open for remote work from California, Washington, and Texas.

PRINCIPAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Own design problems end-to-end, from initial concept through shipping and beyond

Collaborate closely across the design org to ensure a cohesive approach and optimized end-to-end user journey

Identify future opportunities, working as a thought-partner to the product, engineering, ops, and more senior-level product designers

Balance data-informed evolutionary strategies with insight-driven revolutionary approaches.

Build wireframes and prototypes to tackle difficult UX problems

Work with product managers to define products (requirements, strategic functionality, bold bets)

Partner with our UX research team to better understand the needs of our customers, translating insights into product changes with impact

Collaborate with engineers to get the fit and finish of the team’s design just right

Ship, measure, and improve designs based on quantitative and qualitative feedback

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

3+ Years of experience designing and shipping digital products across platforms

A portfolio showing your high quality, thoughtful UI and UX work

A track record of shipping phenomenal design, and an understanding of what details matter at each stage of the release cycle

Interested in Applying?

We can’t wait to see your resume! Please apply below with your most current resume and anything else you’d like us to know about you – commute preferences, desired work environments, etc. You should also feel free to email Bhavana Mathur (bhavana.m@maxonic.com) or call 408-400-2297